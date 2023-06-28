Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set for big family celebration?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex could be set to take a special family trip next week as the US celebrates its Independence on 4 July.

Prince Harry and Meghan reside in Montecito, Santa Barbara with their children, Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two, but last year they were spotted watching the parade in the Jackson Hole valley in Wyoming.

The couple reportedly spent time with the Duchess' longtime friend, Heather Dorak, who is the founder of Pilates Platinum.

No doubt it was a memorable trip for the Sussexes, with the picturesque mountain town famous for its three ski resorts and the Grand Teton National Park, which boasts incredible wildlife.

While Harry and Meghan are rarely pictured in public, particularly around special occasions, but they have shared how they've previously celebrated the US holiday.

© Getty Harry and Meghan spent the Fourth of July in Wyoming, renowned for its Grand Teton National Park

In 2019, the Duchess was joined by two of her closest university friends, Genevieve Hillis and Lindsay Roth, as they watched Serena Williams in action at Wimbledon on 4 July.

Meghan was a new parent at the time, having given birth to son Archie on 6 May 2019. She sported a sweet little tribute to her baby boy in the form of a delicate 'A' necklace.

© Getty Meghan at Wimbledon with her friends Genevieve and Lindsay in 2019

The outing also came just two days before Archie's christening in the private chapel at Windsor Castle.

There was also a public appearance for Meghan the day after Independence Day in 2018. The Duke and Duchess attended a Commonwealth Youth reception at Marlborough House, with Meghan wearing a summery yellow dress by US designer, Brandon Maxwell.

© Getty Meghan wowed in a yellow Brandon Maxwell dress

The engagement came just weeks after Harry and Meghan's royal wedding.

In January, Harry released his tell-all memoir, Spare, and one of his and Meghan's first dates in 2016 happened to fall on the Fourth of July.

Before their second date at Soho House, Suits star Meghan had spent the day at Wimbledon cheering on Serena at Wimbledon.

© Getty Meghan at Wimbledon in 2016 before her second date with Harry

Reminiscing in his book, Harry wrote: "This time I was already there - waiting. Smiling. Proud of myself. [Meghan] walked in, wearing a pretty blue sundress with white pinstripes. She was aglow. I stood and said: 'I bear gifts.' A pink box. I held it forward. She shook it. 'What's this?' 'No, no, don’t shake it!' We both laughed. She opened the box. Cupcakes. Red, white and blue cupcakes, to be exact. In honor of Independence Day. I said something about the Brits having a very different view of Independence Day from the Yanks, but, oh, well. She said they looked amazing."

The Duke and Duchess stepped back as senior royals in March 2020, and have carved out a new life in the US, including a deal with Netflix, which saw the release of their docuseries last December.