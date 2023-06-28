Why this Friday is such a significant day for Prince Harry

Discover why it's an important week for the Duke of Sussex

Prince Harry, 38, was in the UK earlier this month to give evidence at the trial against Mirror Group Newspapers, and this Friday is of great significance as the landmark legal case concludes.

The royal will likely be at his home in Montecito when news of the end of the trial comes. He was only across the pond briefly for two days in court before jetting back to his wife Meghan Markle and two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Prince Harry is claiming that over a period of 10 years the newspaper groups used illegal methods to obtain information about him in order to run stories.

As well as the Duke, other high-profile celebrities have been involved, giving evidence in the trial, including Coronation Street stars Michael Le Vell and Nikki Sanderson.

© Getty Images Prince Harry was in London for his court appearance

When will the verdict of Prince Harry's trial be revealed?

Even though the case will be finalised this week, the judge Mr Justice Fancourt can spend months weighing up the evidence before delivering a verdict, so it could be after summer when a conclusion is met.

Meghan's podcast ran for one season

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have suffered a series of professional blows lately with the Duchess' Spotify deal coming to an end, surprising fans of her podcast Archetypes.

As well as a joint statement between Meghan and Spotify, Meghan herself also confirmed the news by writing on her website: "I loved digging my hands into the process, sitting up late at night in bed, working on the writing and creative. And I loved digging deep into meaningful conversations with my diverse and inspiring guests, laughing and learning with them. It has been such a labor of love."

© Matt Sayles for The Archewell Foundation The couple run Archewell together

Additionally, it has emerged that the couple have tried and failed to obtain a patent and trademark on the phrase 'Archetypes' for their business, as reported by the Daily Mail.

However, in more positive news, Harry is counting down until September when the Invictus Games take place.

Earlier this week there was a lot of buzz around the event as the two hosts of the Invictus Games 2023 were officially announced online.

© Photo: Rex Harry is counting down to the Invictus Games

The news came in the form of a social media post, including two black and white photographs of the hosts, and it read: "MORE GREAT NEWS ABOUT THE OPENING CEREMONY! Our wonderful hosts are confirmed. Hadnet Tesfai and Steven Gätjen will lead everyone through the night.

"Hadnet Tesfai is a nationally known presenter and DJ, who, in addition to having her own TV show, podcasts or radio shows, has also hosted the opening show of the Berlin film festival.

"Her counterpart Steven Gätjen, as the host of shows like ‘Joko & Klaas gegen Pro7’, ‘Schlag den Raab’ or the broadcast of the Academy Awards, is a universally known TV face. In his own podcast ‘Kino oder Couch’ (cinema or couch), the film specialist Steven Gätjen chats about films, series or his private life."