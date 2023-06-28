Princess Anne charms crowds in floral summer dress and precious £15k accessory

The Princess Royal was in Germany on Tuesday to open the CHIO Equestrian Festival

The Princess Royal carried out a glamorous engagement in Germany on Tuesday evening, dazzling royal watchers in Aachen as she opened the CHIO Equestrian Festival in fluent German.

Princess Anne, 72, epitomised royal style perfection as she teamed a navy tea dress adorned with a summery floral print with a fitted cream blazer. The royal's lightweight jacket was fastened with a pearlescent button, which she later opened to reveal the elegant wrap neckline of her royal blue dress.

WATCH: 8 quirky outfits that made Princess Anne an unexpected style icon

The mother-of-two kept her accessories simple with a string of black pearls, her trusty leather crossbody bag and a pair of comfortable leather loafers to attend the horse racing event.

Princess Anne's raven hair was styled in its usual chignon updo, as she elevated her evening ensemble with a slick of timeless red lipstick.

© Getty Princess Anne, Princess Royal attends the CHIO Media Night 2023 on June 27, 2023 in Aachen, Germany.

Pinned to the royal's lapel was her beloved golden horse brooch, which is arguably one of Princess Anne's most-worn pins, having been in her archive of precious jewellery since the 1980s.

© Getty Princess Anne wore a beautiful floral dress and cream blazer

Anne, who is renowned for her frugal fashion sense, has regularly worn the accessory for the races, including Cheltenham Festival and Royal Ascot, where she once pinned it to the brim of her hat.

© Getty Princess Anne pinned her golden horse brooch to her blazer

Fine jewellery experts at Steven Stone once analysed the golden accessory. Small, but certainly not affordable, the twinkling pin was estimated to be worth £15,000 - potentially more dependent on its weight.

© Getty The Princess Royal arrived at the CHIO Equestrian Festival via horse-drawn carriage

The royal has been spotted on multiple occasions enjoying the thrilling action at the the CHIO Equestrian Festival alongside her children, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, whom she referenced in her opening speech last night. Reminiscing on Zara's time competing in the event back in 2006, Princess Anne told the crowds: "It really is a pleasure to be back in Aachen this evening.

"It was of course a more tense situation the last time I was here watching my daughter compete in her final show jumping round before becoming world champion.

LOOK: Princess Anne's mini dress needs to be seen to be believed in unearthed photo

READ NEXT: I tried Princess Anne's stomach-churning diet of tinned pies and smoked fish - watch what happened

"This is a lot easier," she concluded, which was met with an eruption of applause from the audience.