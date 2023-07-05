Prince Harry and Princess Lilibet enjoy daddy-daughter date as they celebrate July 4 in Montecito

Harry's independence day! The Duke of Sussex has been pictured celebrating July 4 near their Montecito home with his daughter Princess Lilibet.

The father and daughter day out was captured by locals as the two watched the Montecito Association’s Village RoadShow on Tuesday July 4 2023. In pictures published by the Daily Mail, Harry can be seen dressed casually in a long-sleeve khaki shirt tucked into dark denim jeans whilst keeping a low profile in a matching army green baseball cap, while two-year-old Lili looked adorable in a sweet blue floral dress with a peter pan collar, knee-high white socks and bright red shoes.

Her gorgeous strawberry blonde hair was in pigtails, clearly her go-to hairstyle.

© Twitter/Misan Harriman Meghan Markle holding daughter Lilibet during her first birthday party

The roadshow began at Montecito Union School and made its way down San Ysidro Road towards East Valley, and included "25 vintage and modern vehicles driven by community leaders and representatives from local organizations," revealed the Montecito Journal.

Lili and her father watched as novelty cars, model T Fords, and local ambulances and fire trucks made their way through the streets, decked out in red white and blue decorations for the annual celebration in the neighborhood loved by celebrities including Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres.

© Netflix Prince Harry seen lighting the candle on his daughter's first birthday cake

Their decision to spend the day in their hometown comes a year after they celebrated with friends in Wyoming for the 2022

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex last year spent their July 4 weekend with longtime friend Heather Dorak. The Sussexes were seen watching the parade in the Jackson Hole valley in Wyoming, with an onlooker sharing the since-deleted photos on Facebook.

Heather is the founder of Pilates Platinum, a pilates studio with various locations throughout Los Angeles, wh also wrote for Meghan's former lifestyle blog, The Tig.

© Getty Harry and Meghan attended Royal Ascot shortly after their wedding

Independence Day in America is celebrated on July 4 and commemorates the country's Declaration of Independence, which was ratified on July 4, 1776, establishing the United States of America as an independent country from Great Britain and King George.

In past years, Meghan was spotted on the American holiday watching Serena Williams in action at Wimbledon 2019 alongside two of her closest university friends, Genevieve Hillis and Lindsay Roth, and she also watched Serena play the annual tennis tournament on July 4 2016 - days before her second date with Harry at Soho House.

© Getty Meghan at Wimbledon in 2016 before her second date with Harry

"This time I was already there - waiting. Smiling. Proud of myself. [Meghan] walked in, wearing a pretty blue sundress with white pinstripes. She was aglow. I stood and said: 'I bear gifts.' A pink box. I held it forward. She shook it. 'What's this?' 'No, no, don’t shake it!' We both laughed. She opened the box. Cupcakes. Red, white and blue cupcakes, to be exact. In honor of Independence Day," Harry wrote in his autobiography Spare.

"I said something about the Brits having a very different view of Independence Day from the Yanks, but, oh, well. She said they looked amazing."