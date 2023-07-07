King Charles' cousin Flora Vesterberg attends Wimbledon alongside husband Timothy

King Charles might not have been at Wimbledon, but other royals have been in attendance

King Charles' diary hasn't allowed for him or Queen Camilla to attend Wimbledon, but other members of the family have, including the monarch's third cousin, Flora Vesterberg.

Flora is the granddaughter of the Queen's cousin, Princess Alexandra, and is therefore the third cousin of Charles. Flora posted photos of herself at the tennis tournament, appearing to have been there on Wednesday. She looked incredibly stylish in a fitted white dress with halterneck detailing, while adding a pair of fashionable sunglasses and clutch bag to her ensemble.

WATCH: All the moments Princess Kate was the ultimate Wimbledon fan

In a snap of herself eating strawberries, she tagged her husband, Timothy, who appeared out of frame for the photo but was wearing a blue suit as he watched the action unfold.

Flora and Swedish financier Timothy married in an intimate wedding in 2020, which was heavily restricted due to the coronavirus restrictions at the time, before they opted for more lavish nuptials the following year.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Flora is the third cousin of King Charles

Her wedding had several members of the royal family in attendance, including the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, who back then were still the Count and Countess of Wessex. Princess Alexandra, the Duke of Kent, Prince Michael of Kent, Lord and Lady Frederick Windsor, Lady Gabriella Windsor and Lady Amelia Windsor were also at the event.

PHOTOS: The Queen's cousin Flora Vesterberg just wore £400 bridal dress and New Look heels

Despite being related to the King, Flora and Timothy were not in the Royal Box, however, speaking to HELLO!, the late Queen's former press secretary Dickie Arbiter revealed that the decision as to who gets into the Royal Box is made by officials at Wimbledon.

© Karwai Tang Edward and Sophie attended Flora and Timothy's wedding in 2021

He explained: "The Wimbledon organisation makes so many tickets available to Buckingham Palace, some of them are in the royal box, some of them are in prime seats within centre court and those are distributed on a ballot basis.

"As far as filling up the royal box, well, it's really up to Wimbledon who they invite. They will be informed in advance if a royal wants to go or they'll send out an open invitation. Certainly, the Princess of Wales will go, she will go to the Ladies Final, she will go to the Men's Final on Saturday and Sunday respectively."

© Visionhaus Kate attended the second day of Wimbledon

He continued: "She might well go on other days as well and her office will alert Wimbledon to the fact that she wants to go and when she will go, and Wimbledon will do the seating plan accordingly, leaving the sort of front row seats available. But Wimbledon likes to fill up the rest of the seats with celebrities and they don't have any difficulty doing that."

Kate attended Wimbledon earlier this week, making her first appearance on day two of the event, wearing a mint green blazer over a white pleated dress. The royal's striking jacket featured white lapels and white covered buttons and she also carried a small white bag as she arrived at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club (AELTC).

© Clive Brunskill Kate was joined by Roger Federer during her trip to the tennis

She watched the action on Court 18 and was pictured flipping her hair over her shoulder as she watched on, a signature move of the Princess' that we've seen her daughter Charlotte replicate.

LOOK: Radiant Flora Vesterberg stuns in elegant look for exciting new project

READ: The Queen's cousin Flora shares incredibly moving tribute

Sadly, the royal only lasted a short while court-side because the match between British number one Katie Boulter and Australia’s Daria Saville was called off due to the rain.