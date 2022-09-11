The Queen's cousin Flora shares incredibly moving tribute

The Queen's cousin Flora Vesterberg née Ogilvy took to social media with an incredibly special tribute for Her Majesty since her death on Thursday.

MORE: The Queen's coffin leaves Balmoral to Edinburgh - live updates

Flora, who is Princess Alexandra's granddaughter, or the Queen's first cousin twice removed, shared an incredibly beautiful photo of her grandmother alongside the Her Majesty as they both lifted their dresses to climb a set of steps - and it is remarkable.

Loading the player...

WATCH: King Charles III proclamation is formally announced in Edinburgh

Captioning the sweet image, Flora penned: "Our last few days have been sorrowful as we mourn the sudden loss of our beloved Queen. As she devoted herself to her responsibilities, she always led with love and understanding from which all of us can learn. I will always remember her remarkable joie de vivre and the sparkle in her eyes whenever she spoke.

READ: The Queen's death: Day-by-day guide to what happens next

SEE: The Queen lying in state: everything you need to know and how to pay your respects

"This archival photograph taken at the Royal Festival Hall, London in 1962 of HM The Queen with my grandmother HRH Princess Alexandra, The Hon. Lady Ogilvy, her cousin and loyal friend, truly captures that. HM endured many challenges during her long reign and yet always brought hope and uplifted the lives of everyone that she encountered. For that and so much more, I will forever be grateful. #HMTheQueen."

Flora shared the update on Instagram

The comments section of the heartwarming image were flooded with sweet comments. One follower wrote: "What a fabulous photo of both - so intimate and glamorous and obviously such great friends! Hope to see you soon ."

A second added: "Sending hugs from the Outer Hebrides. Your granny is in my thoughts and prayers. The Queen demonstrated true leadership in her acts of servitude. So sorry for your loss. XXX."

A third wrote: "What a beautiful image," alongside three love hearts. A fourth added: "My heartfelt condolences. HM was and remains a true inspiration and example to us all."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.