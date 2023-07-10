Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's sweet holiday snap you may have missed them revealing

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a personal photo in their Netflix documentary

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle allowed cameras into their lives for their Netflix docuseries, sharing lots of personal family moments including adorable glimpses of their children, Archie and Lilibet.

During one of the episodes The Duke and Duchess of Sussex went back to Frogmore Cottage to pack up their belongings amid their relocation to the US. During the sorting process, the couple went through sentimental photographs including one holiday shot.

The lovebirds were seen gazing into each other's eyes while holding hands, both wearing shorts and a T-shirt. Meghan sported a trilby summer hat while Harry wore a cap, and the Duchess also had a backpack for their adventures.

It's unknown which of their trips this was taken on, but we know the couple do love travel and have a soft spot for Africa.

The 41-year-old looked thrilled to uncover the lovely memory, and smiled from ear to ear as she showed it to the camera.

See the couple packing up their belongings...

Despite the couple clearing out their items in March 2020, it wasn't until June 2023 that it was confirmed that the couple have officially vacated the property with Sir Michael Stevens, Keeper of the Privy Purse, reporting: "We can confirm that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have vacated Frogmore Cottage. The Duke and Duchess have repaid the expenditure incurred by the Sovereign Grant in relation to the renovation of Frogmore Cottage, thus leaving the Crown with a greatly enhanced asset."

Before moving in, the Sussexes spent £2.4 million renovating Frogmore Cottage into a four-bedroom-and-nursery property.

Where do Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live now?

Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lilibet live in Montecito in a sprawling, ultra-private estate.

The couple have an amazing pool at home

Epic features of the property include a games room, tennis court, outdoor pool and even a private playground for the kids.

The Duchess gave a full look at her incredible home office on her 40th birthday, and the couple share the office space to run their company, Archewell.

The couple have a stunning workspace

It features a large rustic wooden desk, a traditional fireplace and windows out onto the grounds.

A whole host of celebrities live in the same exclusive neighbourhood, including Oprah Winfrey, Tom Cruise and Ellen DeGeneres, who own homes there.

© Getty Images Ellen lives nearby

Recently, Ellen gave her fans a video tour of the area, even pointing out the best takeaway in town!

What have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said about their home?

"We did everything we could to get this house," Meghan told The Cut. "Because you walk in and go… Joy. And exhale. And calm. It's healing. You feel free."

© netflix The couple have a busy family home with two kids and three dogs

During a video call, Harry gave an insight into family life at the property: "I tell you what, we all need a dog that keeps us calm. I've got three in this house now. So, we basically have five children," he said.

"I've got a black Labrador called Pula, a rescue beagle called Guy. And we got another rescue beagle called Mia. And between the three of them, they charge around chasing squirrels and causing all sorts of problems to us every single day. But they are also emotional, emotional support dogs 100% when they're behaving."