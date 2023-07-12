Prince Harry and Meghan Markle receive celebratory news - details

Meghan Markle's $20 million Spotify podcast deal came to an end earlier this year, but it seems as though there is now some good news in the Sussex household as her and Prince Harry's Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, has been nominated for an award.

The news broke on Twitter, with their very personal documentary appearing in the list of nominees for Best Streaming Nonfiction Series in the Hollywood Critics Awards.

WATCH: Prince Harry's private jet tour you might have missed

The post read: "The 2023 HCA TV Awards nominees for Best Streaming Nonfiction Series are: Harry & Meghan, Prehistoric Planet 2, Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss, Rennervations, The 1619 Project ,The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy."

Fans rushed to the comments section to add their praise for the show, with one writing: "The Harry & Meghan series should win this category. Very well deserved!! Congratulations to the team for a job well done" and another adding: "Congrats to all nominees. I’ll be rooting for Harry & Meghan!"

The documentary was a massive hit for Netflix, with 2.4 million people tuning in for the release day. Interestingly, it received higher figures than The Crown as they only raked in 1.1 million viewers for the premiere day.

What did we learn from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docuseries?

The six-part documentary followed the couple's private life, sharing their love story and what challenges led them to make the decision to step back as senior royals, including lots of bombshell revelations.

When discussing the extent of the media coverage around their budding relationship, the Duchess of Sussex claimed that her neighbours in Toronto were paid by members of the press to plant a camera in her back garden. "They had paid certain neighbours to put a livestream camera into my backyard. Suddenly it was like everything about my life was getting so much more insular. All the curtains were pulled, all the blinds were pulled. It was scary," she said.

STORY: Sarah Ferguson takes Queen's corgis on poignant trip down memory lane

Heartbreakingly, Meghan's mother Doria touched on the Duchess' suicidal thoughts. "I remember her telling me that she wanted to take her own life, and that really broke my heart," she said. "Because I knew that it was bad, but to just constantly picked at by these vultures, just picking away at her spirit, that she would actually think of not wanting to be here, that's not an easy one for a mom to hear."

More positive moments from the couple's journey were included, such as their magical wedding day with star-studded guestlist where Elton John sang and they watched fireworks over Windsor.

CUTE: Princess Lilibet pulls endless adorable faces in precious rare clip

Also, the couple chose to show footage of their wholesome home life in Montecito, with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Adorable clips were shown such as Prince Harry riding a bike with Archie on the back, Lilibet crawling through the grass and the pair of them enjoying storytime with their dad.