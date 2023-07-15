Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden dazzles in off-the-shoulder gown to mark special milestone

Birthday wishes are in order for Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden who turned 46 on Friday.

To mark the special occasion, Victoria stepped out in a beautiful cream off-the-shoulder dress to attend a walkabout at Solliden Castle, where she was greeted with a rendition of Happy Birthday performed by the crowds.

© Patrick van Katwijk The Crown Princess dazzled in a bespoke H&M gown

The impeccable gown was a bespoke H&M piece featuring stunning layers of lace, using Conscious Collection 2016 archive fabrics. Accessorising her birthday look, the Crown Princess slipped into a pair of cream Valentino cork wedges and carried an immaculate padded Miu Miu clutch bag in a classic ivory hue.

As for her hair, Victoria swept her long brunette tresses into an elegant updo, making way for her subtle 'Bambou' gold hoop earrings from Skultuna.

© Patrick van Katwijk Victoria was joined by her fellow royal family members

The Crown Princess was pictured alongside her father, King Carl Gustaf, her mother, Queen Silvia, her husband, Prince Daniel, and their adorable children, Princess Estelle, 11, and Prince Oscar, seven.

Royal fans couldn't wait to share their messages for Victoria and took to the comments section of the official Instagram page of the Swedish royal family. "What a fantastic dress the Crown Princess is wearing," one fan penned alongside a heart eyes emoji.

© Patrick van Katwijk King Carl Gustaf of Sweden also attended the celebrations

A second added: "One of the most beautiful dresses she has." Meanwhile, a third penned: "Congratulations to our lovely Crown Princess on her birthday a very beautiful family." A fourth added: "Our beautiful Crown Princess." After being received by the public, the royals enjoyed a performance by Borgholm's cultural school's children's choir who performed a song.

After the sweet gesture, the royal family members attended the Victoriadagen Concert at Borgholm Castle. During the outdoor affair, ice hockey player Erik Karlsson received this year's Victoria Prize from the Crown Princess's hand.

The special birthday concert was televised and saw a number of artists perform for the Swedish royals, it also involved a fundraiser which took place on behalf of Radiohelp's Crown Princess Victoria's fund.

Victoria has also been head of the Crown Princess Victoria's Fund since 1997, which works to help disabled children. Previously talking about the importance of volunteer work, she said: "It is important that we who have the opportunity try to contribute and help in the ways we can. We can make a difference together."

© Getty The Swedish royal channeled Barbie-core last month

She and her husband Prince Daniel have also set up a foundation in their daughter, Princess Estelle's name, called the Princess Estelle Cultural Foundation in order to promote cultural activities in their home country.

As well as being passionate about philanthropy, it's no secret that the Swedish princess is also a royal fashionista. Last month, she even took inspiration from the inescapable Barbie-core wave which is prevalent ahead of the new film starring Margot Robbie.

© Getty The Swedish royal always turns heads with her fashion

Victoria was heading to the West Sweden Chamber of Commerce in Gothenburg, wearing the most vibrant bubblegum pantsuit - and it was from Zara. Underneath the vibrant co-ord, the Princess slipped on a silk shirt in a blush-rose shade - stunning!