Princess Madeleine and her family delay big move from the US

Princess Madeleine and Christopher O'Neill's move to Stockholm has been delayed.

The couple and their three children, Princess Leonore, nine, Prince Nicolas, eight, and Princess Adrienne, five, had been due to return to Madeleine's home country of Sweden this summer after living in Florida in the US for the past five years.

Margareta Thorgren, who is Information Manager at Sweden's royal palace, told newspaper Expressen that the family's move to Sweden has been postponed until 2024.

She said that the reason was not a migration issue and not related to the house sale, adding that there hasn't been enough time for the family with all that a move entails. She also confirmed that Leonore, Nicolas and Adrienne will start their respective school and preschool semesters this autumn in the US.

The palace first announced the move for Princess Madeleine in March, originally saying that the move would happen this August, with the family-of-five residing in an apartment at the Royal Stables in Stockholm.

It's understood that Madeleine and Christopher will spend the summer in Sweden with their children.

© Getty Princess Madeleine and Christopher with their children, Nicolas, Adrienne and Leonore

Tuesday also marked British financier Christopher's 49th birthday, after celebrating his tenth wedding anniversary with Madeleine earlier this month.

The princess, 41, shared some beautiful unseen photographs from her wedding day to mark the occasion.

The pair tied the knot on 8 June 2013 at the Royal Palace Chapel in Stockholm, with the bride wowing in a lace wedding dress by Valentino and the Modern Fringe Tiara.

© Getty Madeleine and Christopher on their wedding day

© Getty Madeleine wore a wedding dress by Valentino

Since their marriage, Madeleine and Christopher have lived in Stockholm, New York, London and Florida.

Madeleine is the youngest child of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia. Her older siblings are Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Carl Philip.

© Getty Princess Madeleine with her parents, her siblings and their spouses last summer

In October 2019, the king issued a statement rescinding the royal status of Princess Madeleine's three children and Prince Carl Philip's sons, in an effort to slim down the Swedish monarchy. As a result, Leonore, Nicolas, Adrienne and Carl Philip's sons, Alexander, Gabriel and Julian are not styled as His or Her Royal Highness, but their princely titles remain.

Princess Madeleine posted a statement on her Instagram account at the time, writing: "This change has been planned for a long time. Chris and I think it is good that our children now have a greater opportunity to shape their own lives as individuals in the future."

Queen Margrethe of Denmark also stripped four of her grandchildren of their royal titles. The change, which came in effect on 1 January 2023, affected her second son Prince Joachim's children – Nikolai, Felix, Henrik and Athena, who are now titled Count or Countess of Monpezat.

The Danish monarch later took the unprecedented step of apologising to her son and his children.

