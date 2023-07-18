Zara Tindall is a royal cool-girl in crop top and cowboy boots in unearthed photo

Zara Tindall's stellar wardrobe is defined by her impeccable racing fashion, a fabulous archive of head-turning headpieces and an enviable selection of glamorous garments. Yet back in the noughties, the Princess Royal's daughter was just like any twenty-something, rocking crop tops and experimenting with denim.
Rewind to the year 2005, when Zara (née Phillips) was in the very early days of her relationship with her now-husband, Mike Tindall.
The lovebirds attended the celebrity screening of "Meet The Fockers" at the Covent Garden Hotel, twinning in black and denim ensembles. Zara epitomised the cool-girl glamour of the era, exposing her lower midriff wearing an asymmetrical black crop top complete with three-quarter sleeves, a V-neckline and open shoulder detailing.
The accomplished equestrian, who would have been just 24 at the time, slipped into a fit-and-flare denim midi skirt, teaming her look with a pair of black-heeled cowboy boots and a quilted micro shoulder bag.
The mother-of-three wore her blonde hair in a poker-straight style, highlighting her fresh-faced complexion with a rosy blush and lashings of mascara.
Adding to her collection of Y2K chokers, Zara accessorised with a string pearl necklace and dainty hoop earrings.
Zara's beau Mike matched his then-girlfriend as he donned a smart black shirt and wide-leg denim jeans.
2005 was quite the year for Zara's style file. One of her most memorable looks was when she opted for a psychedelic-print shirt dress and knee-high boots for the wedding of King Charles and Queen Camilla. Adding to her 60s-inspired ensemble, the royal added a black fedora and dangling pendant earrings.
In the same year, Zara was a retro dream at Cheltenham Festival in a vintage shearling coat, black mini skirt and pinstripe tights.
The former Olympian's style has transformed dramatically since her pre-wedding days, with the royal regularly serving in the style stakes as one of the best-dressed royal ladies.
Yet ironically, Zara's zany outfits and mix-n-match trends of the noughties are going through a renaissance right now, with retro prints, full-length denim and low-rise waistlines dominating the high street. She's always been a royal It-girl!