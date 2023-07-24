Princess Charlotte hailed by this Royal Box guest at Wimbledon - details

The Prince and Princess of Wales were joined by Prince George and Princess Charlotte in the Royal Box

It's been over a week since Princess Charlotte and Prince George delighted Wimbledon spectators with their animated expressions during the men's final.

The royal children, who accompanied the Prince and Princess of Wales, were on their very best behaviour as they took their seats in the Royal Box with their parents to watch the impressive five-hour match between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic.

WATCH: Princess Charlotte overcome with shyness as she meets Carlos Alcaraz

In the Royal Box, they were also joined by several big names including the likes of Billie Jean King, James Norton, Imogen Poots, Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig as well as American tennis player Chris Evert, who was full of praise of Princess Charlotte.

Both Chris and Charlotte were pictured enjoying various sweet interactions during the match – with the 68-year-old sports star speaking to the young royals and keeping them entertained.

© getty Princess Charlotte gets tickled by Chris Evert

After receiving a sweet fan message about the interaction on Twitter, Chris was quick to reply: "She [Princess Charlotte]... was absolutely delightful! [heart emoji]."

The young royals were animated throughout the thrilling five-set match, with the pair cheering as Spanish star Alcaraz was victorious. Mum Kate presented the trophies to both men on Centre Court after the match, and was joined by her husband and eldest children as they went backstage to meet Wimbledon champion Alcaraz.

© getty Princess Charlotte and Chris were seen chatting during the match

George and Charlotte's little brother, Prince Louis, five, sadly missed out on the sports event, with Kate revealing her youngest child was "very upset" he didn't attend. The Princess also told 16-year-old ball boy Joel that Louis has been practising being a ball boy.

After their conversation, Joel told the PA news agency: "He [Louis] tries to practise the standing and staying serious, like us. He tries to practise the stands and how we stand at the back of the court and next to the players."