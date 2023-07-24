Doria Ragland shows off bold tattoo with sweet link to Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle's 66-year-old mother Doria Ragland always appears much younger than her years as her job as a yoga instructor keeps her fit, and did you also know she has a rebellious arm tattoo showing off her youthful side?

On Thursday, Doria was photographed at Gagosian's art gallery in Beverly Hills, wearing a chic red strappy jumpsuit, showing off her arm inking which is a floral design.

© AKGS Doria showed off her arm tattoos last week

Doria hasn’t always had this tattoo though, as it appeared on her arm in 2022, meaning she got a tat in her sixties like a true icon.

© AKGS Doria and her pal attended an art gallery and dined at Il Fornaio restaurant

The tattoo could have a special meaning, relating to her royal daughter as speaking to Pose star Michaela Jae Rodriguez, the Duchess of Sussex revealed that her mum, Doria, still refers to her by her childhood nickname of Flower. "My mom still calls me Flower," she explained, joking: "I'll be a 41-year-old Flower. That's fine."

© Photo: Getty Images The mom-daughter duo are very close

It is unclear which flowers the tattoos are but is there a chance one of them is a lily in a very cute tribute to her granddaughter Lilibet?

Meghan is very close to her mom and she wrote a beautiful, touching tribute to her in her former blog The Tig back in 2014. "Dreadlocks. Nose ring. Yoga instructor. Social worker. Free spirit. Lover of potato chips & lemon tarts. And if the DJ cues Al Green's soul classic 'Call Me,' just forget it," the Duchess said.

Doria's home in LA

Doria lives in the the View Park-Windsor Hills neighbourhood of Los Angeles, which is a two-hour drive away from where Meghan lives with Prince Harry and her two children, Archie and Lilibet.

Her home is a 1,400 square foot property that has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and rare photos of the exterior show it with a clay roof, lime green exterior, a bay window and palm trees framing either side of the front walkway.

Doria with baby Archie

Doria inherited the home from her father when he passed away in 2011. The interiors are kept under wraps as Doria does not have social media and doesn't invite the press into her property.

However, she did feature heavily in the royal couple's Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, spending lots of quality time with them.

© Kevin Mazur Doria Ragland has even appeared on the red carpet with the couple

The proud grandmother often visits the family's Montecito home, joining in with Easter egg hunts and fun football matches in the garden.

Their vast estate has a separate guesthouse that Doria could use should she wish to stop over. Their outbuilding has a further two bedrooms, ideal for guests who want to stay with them.