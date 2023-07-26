Zara Tindall rocks Barbie pink top and micro skirt in surprising throwback photo

We love admiring the fashion looks sported by Zara Tindall for events like Wimbledon and Ascot, but what's even more fascinating is a delve into the archives.

The Princess Royal's daughter, who is an equestrian, has worn a lot of sporty looks over the years, but as well as that she has stepped out in daring mini dresses and skirts on occasion.

While attending the Gatcombe Horse Trials in 2004, a 23-year-old Zara rocked a Barbie pink rugby-style T-shirt and a very short denim mini skirt for her day out alongside her cousin Prince Harry.

Keeping the look casual, Zara wore flip flops and had her hair pulled back with sunglasses popped on top of her head.

Zara Tindall worked a micro skirt for a casual day out

Harry also wore a lowkey outfit, sporting a fleece gilet, jeans, a T-shirt and a baseball cap.

In other photos taken on the day, Zara was seen hugging and kissing partner Mike Tindall, who she went on to marry in 2011.

Zara and Mike put on a loved up display

This would have been one of their first joint outings as the pair only met the year before in Australia.

Love this throwback? How about seeing Zara with a pixie haircut when she was a teenager? The royal was seen with her blonde locks chopped into a very short cut at the back, with the fringe and top left a little longer. The fresh-faced blonde was seen wearing a smart black jacket, looking much more grown up than her years.

Zara used to have a very short haircut

The 42-year-old has undergone quite the style evolution over the years, going from casual cowboy boots and crop tops in the nineties and noughties to elegant dresses now.

Zara's 2011 wedding day when she tied the knot with Mike Tindall in Scotland was a chance for her to go full on princess-chic with her look – and boy did she deliver.

The bride glowed in her Stewart Parvin dress that featured a full skirt and a bandeau cut across the top, with the addition of delicate tulle capped sleeves.

© Getty Mike and Zara on their wedding day

Her special 'something borrowed' for the big day was a dazzling Greek tiara from her mother. The unique piece originated from the Greek royal family and Prince Philip's mother Alice gifted it to Queen Elizabeth II, and the Queen subsequently passed it on to her daughter, Anne.

Zara's mother Princess Anne hasn't escaped our look into historical photographs, and we've discovered an incredible picture of the late Queen Elizabeth II's daughter looking lovely in a retro mini dress.

Plus, see what Anne looks like without her signature beehive haircut, when she was almost unrecognisable with longer hair during a Wimbledon appearance.