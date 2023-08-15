Princess Kate and Duchess Meghan share joint sad news as key royal family supplier passes away

The royal family have a select number of key brands that they work with time and time again, providing quality goods for themselves and their households, and sadly on Monday, the news broke that the founder of one of their favourite brands has passed away.

Mr Henry Edward George Hurt, owner of G.H.Hurt & Son, who makes the royal family's baby blankets and have done so for several decades, died on 2 August.

The brand's Instagram website put a message out on Monday. It read: "The late Mr Henry Edward George Hurt, MBE. Henry Hurt passed away peacefully on Wednesday 2nd August, surrounded by his loving family. He was a marvellous man in so many ways.

"An MBE awarded for services to the knitting industry in Nottinghamshire doesn't really tell his whole story. He was a leading light in the art of Knitted Lace for several decades and successfully led G.H.Hurt & Son for over 50 years.

"A generous man, liked by so many, Henry was also a sportsman, a lifelong Nottingham Forest fan, an artist, a hand-frame knitter, a mechanic, an innovator, a thoughtful employer, a leader in the local community, a husband, a father and a grandfather. We will all miss him greatly."

The Nottingham-based brand, explain on their website: "It is a combination of our exclusive designs, and insistence on the highest quality that makes our women’s scarves and baby shawls a favourite of royalty and celebrities."

The royal family have remained loyal to G.H Hurt & Sons for 70 years, since the Queen proudly introduced her firstborn, King Charles, in a shawl from the brand. Prince Harry himself was first presented by his parents in a blanket from the heritage brand, while his brother Prince William and Princess Kate have showcased all three of their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis in G.H Hurt & Son blankets.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also followed suit, wrapping son Prince Archie in a cashmere hat and matching ivory blanket from the brand when he was presented to the world two days after he was born.

As well as loyalty to the blanket brand, there are other unique royal baby traditions…

One of the most traditional highlights of a royal baby's birth is the announcement by a town crier and the news displayed on a special easel outside of Buckingham Palace.

Did you know there is also a gun salute for a new royal and they take place across the UK and at the Tower of London, and either Hyde Park or Green Park.