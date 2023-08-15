Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sweetly bake together in candid home video

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex prove teamwork makes the dream work in cute video

Prince Harry, 38, and Meghan Markle, 42, baked together in a wholesome video you may have missed. The clip very briefly popped up in their Netflix docuseries, and it was shot during the time the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stayed at Tyler Perry's megamansion.

Meghan was wearing a casual white vest top with her raven locks pulled back into a bun while Harry wore a T-shirt for their baking session. Check it out…

The couple were baking for an extra special reason – Archie's birthday! The tot turned one during the time they were living in the temporary accommodation, and after the cookery clip, a photo of Archie wearing a party hat in front of a balloon arch and 'happy birthday' sign, while sitting in a highchair.

© Photo: Netflix The couple celebrated Archie's first birthday at Tyler Perry's home

As well as his son's first birthday, Prince Harry has detailed another important milestone that his family back in the UK sadly missed.

"Within a week Tyler's house felt like home. Archie took his first steps in the garden a couple of months later, at the height of the global pandemic lockdown. We clapped, hugged him, cheered. I thought, for a moment, how nice it would be to share the news with Grandpa or Uncle Willy," he penned.

After living at Tyler's, the couple took out a mortgage and bought their own Montecito mansion after falling in love with it at first sight.

Their property is stunning inside and out

"We did everything we could to get this house," Meghan told The Cut. "Because you walk in and go… Joy. And exhale. And calm. It's healing. You feel free."

The couple have an underground wine cellar

The home features an outdoor pool, a chicken pool, a giant playpark, a wine cellar, a games room, a cinema room and more!

Their Netflix show included looks inside this beautiful property, as well as a wealth of sweet family moments caught on camera.

One candid clip was when the family were observing hummingbirds up close in their garden. While Harry was taken aback by the wildlife, Archie was more concerned with his dirty shoes and parents Harry and Meghan couldn't help but giggle over their son's nonchalant reaction.

Another video showed Prince Archie describing the "beautiful" view from their lovely estate.

The beautiful sunset at Harry and Meghan's home

The camera pans across the vistas, showing two palm trees against the sunset.

And it was in fact those two trees on site that won them over in the first place. "One of the first things my husband saw when we walked around the house was those two palm trees," Meghan revealed. "See how they're connected at the bottom? He goes, 'My love, it's us.' And now every day when Archie goes by us, he says, 'Hi, Momma. Hi, Papa'."