Princess Charlotte looks so much like Princess Beatrice in childhood photo

The Prince and Princess of Wales's daughter's outfits are so similar to her second cousin

There have been plenty of uncanny resemblances spotted between the youngest generation of royals and their relatives.

HELLO! has come across a childhood photo of Princess Beatrice in which she looks almost identical to Princess Charlotte.

The Prince and Princess of Wales's eight-year-old daughter is renowned for wearing hand-smocked dresses with Mary Jane shoes.

We know fashion trends come around time and time again, but we wonder if Prince William and Kate took inspiration from some archive pictures?

Princess Beatrice, then aged 18 months old, was pictured outside The Portland Hospital in London, as she arrived to meet her newborn baby sister Princess Eugenie in March 1990.

The Princess looked adorable in a blue and red hand-smocked dress with puffed sleeves and a Peter Pan collar. She also wore white tights and red Mary Jane shoes.

© Getty Princess Beatrice wearing red shoes as she arrives to meet her baby sister Eugenie in 1990

And in recent years, Princess Charlotte wore a remarkably similar outfit to a children's party during William and Kate's royal tour of Canada in 2016.

© Getty Princess Charlotte wearing a near-identical outfit to one Beatrice wore in 1990

The tot was dressed in a blue hand-smocked dress with coral embroidered details, frilled puff sleeves and a Peter Pan collar from Pepa & Co. While she was wearing blue Mary Janes for the occasion, Charlotte also owns a maroon pair from Doña Carmen.

© Getty Princess Charlotte had a similar style to Princess Beatrice at the same age

In more photos from the 1990s, Beatrice was also pictured wearing bows in her hair, which have since become synonymous with Charlotte, who has worn accessories from Amaia Kids.

Princess Beatrice is the elder sister of Princess Eugenie. While the royal sisters share a sweet bond, see how different their lives are in the clip below...

And Charlotte isn't the only member of the royal family to bear a resemblance to her second cousin Beatrice.

© Getty Two-year-old Beatrice in 1990 with bows in her hair

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's two-year-old daughter, Princess Lilibet, was pictured at a Fourth of July parade in Montecito earlier this summer.

The images, shared by the New York Post, show Lilibet sporting a blue paisley-print hand-smocked dress with white socks and red buckled shoes – an ensemble which is similar to childhood photos of Princess Beatrice and Princess Charlotte as a tot.