Royal family make more changes to website after updating Prince Harry's title

The King and Queen are on their summer break

The royal family's website has been given a major update, while King Charles and Queen Camilla are in the middle of their summer break.

The official site now includes a drop-down menu to direct visitors to other royal websites, including the Royal Collection Trust, Charles's charity The Prince's Trust, the Prince and Princess of Wales's Royal Foundation and The Duke of Edinburgh's Award.

There is also an archive section which contains details of the King and Queen's work when they were the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall.

Charles and Camilla now use the royal family's official social media accounts, but before the late Queen's death, their activities would be shared on the Clarence House page.

The Clarence House Instagram account is still active, but the bio description reads: "This account is no longer being updated. Please follow @theroyalfamily for updates on His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty The Queen Consort."

It comes just weeks after Prince Harry's HRH title was quietly removed from royal.uk.

Harry and Meghan are now referred to simply as The Duke of Sussex and The Duchess of Sussex respectively.

After stepping back as senior royals in 2020, the couple agreed to no longer use their HRH titles.

© Royal.uk The royal family's website now includes links to other royal sites

And back in March, the website was updated to reflect Harry and Meghan's children's princely titles.

Archie and Lilibet became a prince and princess on the accession of their grandfather the King last September, but the Sussexes publicly used Lilibet's title for the first time in March when announcing their daughter's christening.

The youngsters are now listed on royal.uk’s line of succession page as Prince Archie of Sussex and Princess Lilibet of Sussex.

© Getty Harry and Meghan's HRH titles have also been removed from their biographies

Previously they were Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor.

The royal website has undergone a number of changes since the death of the late Queen Elizabeth II on 8 September 2022.

The King and Queen are currently residing at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where they are expected to be joined by members of their family.

The King and Queen are currently residing at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where they are expected to be joined by members of their family.

Charles's nieces, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie and their families reportedly arrived at the Castle earlier this week.