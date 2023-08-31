Mike Tindall shares frank advice for his sporty children Mia, Lena and Lucas

Mike and Zara Tindall have both had successful sporting careers, so it's no wonder that their children, Mia, Lena and Lucas, are following in their parents' footsteps.

Mia, nine, and Lena, five, already play for their local rugby club, and on Thursday, Mike, 44, appeared on ITV's Good Morning Britain to talk about the importance of participating in sport from a young age.

Presenter Rob Rinder asked the rugby star about getting the balance right when it comes to being competitive, and being able to deal with losing in sport.

And Mike shared some frank advice about how he's teaching his young children. Hear what he had to say in the clip below…

WATCH: Mike Tindall shares advice for Mia, Lena and Lucas

Back in February, the father-of-three spoke to HELLO! about his kids' involvement in sport, saying: "Both Mia and Lena go to Minchinhampton rugby club on a Sunday and they are only nine and four so we've got to give them a bit of time before the pressure comes on but they love all sports and they play rugby as well."

And speaking on an episode of his podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby in March 2022, Mike shared how Mia was getting on with playing tag rugby, saying at the time: "It's funny how much she's changed over the last, sort of, this year, since they've been back, figuring out how to avoid people because before they'd just all be really bunched in.

"Now they're getting more, where they run across but then they're all stepping back, and people are just falling around."

© David Hartley/Shutterstock Mia, Lena, Mike and Lucas cheering on Zara at the horse trials

Mike, Mia, Lena and two-year-old Lucas were spotted supporting Zara as she competed in the Wellington International Horse Trials last week.

© Getty Mia and Lena are already into rugby

The equestrian, 42, won the Eventing World Championship in Aachen in 2006 and brought home a silver medal at the London 2012 Olympics as part of Great Britain's Eventing Team.

Meanwhile, Mike is set to appear on ITV's Grand Slammers, which sees England rugby world cup winners go behind bars at HMP The Mount prison to attempt to train a team of inmates to compete in a match against the Australians.