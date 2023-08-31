Zara Tindall supported by dad Captain Mark Phillips at horse trials

Zara Tindall was supported by her father, Captain Mark Phillips, during her latest competition.

The 42-year-old equestrian took part in the dressage test on her horse, Class Affair, at the 2023 Defender Burghley Horse Trials.

As his daughter competed in the arena, Captain Mark Phillips, 74, was pictured watching the event on the side lines.

Zara, dressed in a jacket, jodhpurs and riding boots, was seen chatting with her father after the dressage test.

The mum-of-three has followed in her sporty parents' footsteps – Captain Mark is an Olympic medallist, having won gold at the 1972 Munich Olympics as part of Great Britain's eventing team.

Meanwhile, Zara's mother, the Princess Royal, was the first member of the British royal family to compete in the Olympic Games in 1976. Anne also won a gold medal in 1971 and two silver medals in 1975 at the European Eventing Championships.

Zara has her own successful equestrian career – she won the Eventing World Championship in Aachen in 2006 and brought home a silver medal at the London 2012 Olympics as part of Team GB's eventing team.

© Stephen Bartholomew/IPS/Shutterstock Captain Mark watches on as Zara takes part in the dressage test

The Defender Burghley Horse Trials run until 3 September.

Last weekend Zara was cheered on by her husband, Mike Tindall, and their children, Mia, nine, Lena, five, and two-year-old Lucas, as she competed in the Wellington International Horse Trials.

© Stephen Bartholomew/IPS/Shutterstock Zara rode her horse, Class Affair

© Stephen Bartholomew/IPS/Shutterstock Zara chatting with her father after the event

Mike appeared on ITV's Good Morning Britain on Thursday morning to talk about the importance of getting people into sport from a young age.

The former rugby star, 44, also had some words of advice for his young children, who are already expressing an interest in playing rugby. Hear what he had to say in the clip below…

WATCH: Mike Tindall shares advice for Mia, Lena and Lucas

Mike and Zara reside on Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire.

Earlier this month, the Tindalls attended the Festival of British Eventing, which took place in the grounds of Gatcombe Park.

While Captain Mark is the event's Course Designer, his eldest son and Zara's older brother, Peter Phillips, is Event Director.

© Shutterstock Zara was supported by her family at the Wellington International Horse Trials

Sadly, the third day of the festival had to be called off due to adverse weather conditions.

Princess Anne married Captain Mark in 1973, but the pair separated in 1989 and divorced in 1992.

The royal wed her second husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence in December 1992.