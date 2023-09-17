Meghan Markle defies expectations in 'magnificent' strapless emerald dress

The Duchess of Sussex made a glittering return to the spotlight this week as she joined her husband Prince Harry at the 2023 Invictus Games in Düsseldorf.

Closing a week of stellar wardrobe moments, Meghan, 42, pulled out all the stops for the closing ceremony on Saturday night. The mother-of-two looked spellbinding in an emerald-hued, laser cut bodycon dress from Cult Gaia.

Radiant Meghan was wearing the labels 'Raylene' gown, which featured a strapless neckline, silhouette-skimming bodice and elegant cut-out florals built into the luxe fabric. The royal appeared to have altered the length of the skirt, turning her maxi dress into a sleek and elegant midi.

© Getty Meghan looked stunning in a teal dress, whilst Prince Harry looked dapper in a dark suit

The raven-haired royal, who travelled to Germany without her most-trusted glam squad, styled her tresses into a ballerina bun. Meghan highlighted her natural beauty with a smokey eye, golden bronzer and peachy-toned blush.

© Getty Meghan Markle shone next to Prince Harry in an emerald green dress

Meghan's shining moment in green was hailed by royal style fans as being one of her "best yet". Flocking to Instagram style blog @royalfashionpolice, one fan wrote: "I can say it with confidence she is magnificent. This is the Meghan I want to see."

"As usual, she looks stylish, classy and stunning! And again, that prince knows how to wear a suit! They are just wonderful together!" added another, as a third penned: "Stunning and fabulous! An amazing look for the closing night from top to toe!"

© Getty The couple were beaming as they cheered on the athletes

A fourth agreed: "Meghan has knocked it out of the park with these Invictus looks."

© Getty The mother-of-two stunned in a Cult Gaia £830 gown

HELLO!'s Isabelle Casey, who was reporting on the ground throughout the Invictus Games, shared that the final night of the event was both emotional and uplifting.

With an electrifying performance from Eurovision runner-up, Sam Ryder, and a compilation performance of her greatest hits from Rita Ora, the Sussexes didn't hold back when it came to celebrating the momentous occasion.

© Getty Rita Ora and Sam Ryder performed at the closing ceremony

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent their evening dancing away, with Meghan being spotted blowing kisses to the competitors," shares Isabelle.

Prince Harry was visibly emotional in his closing speech, supported by Meghan in the audience. "Yesterday I met with Master Corporal James Gendron from the Canadian team in the Invictus 2025 tent," he told the arena.

"While we were chatting, I noticed bagpipes lying on the floor in the far corner. Some of you may know what bagpipes mean to me, so I couldn’t help but hope they’d be played!"

