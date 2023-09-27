Why Princess Charlene really deleted her Instagram account

Princess Charlene of Monaco opened up in a rare interview about her private life with South African outlet News24.

The royal, who is married to Prince Albert, spoke about their marriage as well as explaining why she deleted her Instagram account – a decision that has led to speculation about the state of their relationship.

However, Charlene explained that the reason was simple: her children are getting older, and she wants to protect their privacy.

The 45-year-old shares eight-year-old twins Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques with her husband, who she married in 2011. In a candid interview, the South African said she wants to keep the twins away from the "pressure" of public life. She also commented that she's "grateful" the pair will always have each other.

© Getty The couple attending a dinner after their religious wedding ceremony

Going on to speak about her marriage, the Princess said that she doesn't know where rumours of tension between the couple originated, but denied there was any truth to them and shared that she finds them "exhausting".

The Monegasque royal stated: "I find the rumours [about my marriage] tiring and exhausting." The former Olympic swimmer also recently spoke to local publication Monaco-Matin about her journey back to health, after she suffered a serious ear, nose and throat infection that left her stranded in South Africa for several months earlier the pandemic.

© Getty The mum-of-two finds speculation about her marriage 'exhausting'

Happily, the royal shared that she is now feeling stronger, and gave an insight into how she looks after herself. She shared: "I walk regularly, but I would like to get back into swimming training, to regain a little more energy and feel stronger."

Though she swam professionally, Princess Charlene retired from the sport in 2011, after an ankle fracture, but she continued training at least three times a week, often with her former Olympic coach.

© Eric Mathon/Prince Palace The royal couple share two children

However, ahead of her wedding to Prince Albert, the royal made changes to her training regime, explaining that she cut out weight training and increased her stretching routine to give her body a leaner line.

Of how sport has shaped her personality, Charlene revealed to Vogue: "Sport has given me drive and discipline. It also taught me to remain humble." Princess Charlene collapsed on 1 September 2020 due to complications following one of several surgeries for a severe and ongoing ear, nose and throat (ENT) infection.

© Getty The royal recently returned from a visit to South Africa

She was rushed to Netcare Alberlito Hospital, and the Palace released the following statement to People: "On the night of September 1, Her Serene Highness Princess Charlene of Monaco was taken to hospital after becoming ill due to complications from a serious ENT infection.

"Her Highness is being closely followed by her medical team, who say her condition is reassuring."

© Getty Princess Charlene says she's feeling stronger

Charlene was reportedly scheduled to undergo another surgery to treat the illness that day, but it was pushed back.

She reportedly went in for surgery in mid-May 2021, before a second operation in June, and a "final" surgery in October. Prince Albert confirmed in late October 2021 that she would be heading home to Monaco and their two children.