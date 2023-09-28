Princess Anne makes unexpected appearance in Mike Tindall's reality series

The Princess Royals shares a close bond with her son-in-law

​​​​The Princess Royal made a surprise appearance on the first episode of son-in-law Mike Tindall'ss new reality TV series.

ITV's Grand Slammers follows members of England rugby's winning 2003 squad as they reunite to train a team of prisoners to compete against the Australian rugby team.

The camera crew joined Mike and his teammate Phil Vickery at Royal Ascot earlier this summer, where they are seen discussing the project with former England rugby captain Martin Johnson on a video call.

Mike then looks surprised to see his mother-in-law Princess Anne walk into the hospitality room.

Anne, dressed in a teal satin coat dress and a matching hat, laughs as Mike makes a suggestion for the squad. See the moment below…

WATCH: Princess Anne makes unexpected in Mike Tindall's Grand Slammers series

Mike, who married Anne's daughter, Zara Phillips, in 2011 delighted royal fans earlier this month as he was joined by the Princess Royal and the Prince and Princess of Wales on his podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby.

During the episode, the royals discussed their love of the sport, as well as William and Kate's competitive nature, and the other hobbies they enjoy.

© ITV Princess Anne popped up in the show

Kate also revealed that she enjoys cold water swimming.

"Cold swimming – the colder, the better. I absolutely love it," she said. "Slightly to the point where William's (saying) 'You're crazy' and it's dark and it's raining. I will go and seek out cold water. I love it."

© Getty Anne, William and Kate joined Mike on his podcast

Mike also disclosed that the Princess has played a popular drinking game.

"Where did your…? I'm not going to say you're uber competitive… (but) I've seen her play beer pong," Mike said, laughing.

