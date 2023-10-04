Princess Kate joins volunteers at Ukraine community hub - best photos

The Princess of Wales joined volunteers at a community hub in Berkshire to shine a light on its work to support Ukrainians affected by the ongoing conflict.

Kate, 41, rolled up her sleeves at the Vsi Razom Community Hub to help pack donations of essential items, such as food and clothes, which will be sent back to Ukraine to provide aid.

The royal's visit coincides with the hub's one-year anniversary, which was set up by Ukrainian Natalia Vil and Ashleigh Toomey from the UK, who came together to support those who have arrived in the area from Ukraine.

Since the war in Ukraine began, the Prince and Princess of Wales have carried out a number of visits to highlight organisations in the UK who are offering support and resources.

© Getty Kate highlighted the work of the community hub At the start of her visit, the Princess heard from volunteers about the different services the hub provides. The Ukrainian name Vsi Razom means “all together” in English.

© Getty The Princess donned a sweater vest for her outing The trouser suit is becoming Kate's signature style, and for her latest outfit, she jumped on the sweater vest trend, layering over a crisp white shirt. Styling her brunette locks in loose 70s-style waves, she accessorised with a pair of dainty hooped earrings.

© Getty Kate chatted with a little girl wearing a tiara The Princess joined an arts and crafts session at the hub, where she helped the group to make ribbons and happily covered her hand in blue paint to leave a print on a tree mural on the wall. The sessions at the centre provide a vital lifeline for displaced Ukrainians to find support, advice and build friendships in their local community.



© Getty The Princess received a blue and yellow themed posy After her engagement, the Princess was handed a beautiful bouquet of blue and yellow flowers, in a nod to Ukraine's flag. Last November, Kate visited the Reading Ukrainian Community Centre, where paid tribute to the "bravery" of displaced families. The Prince and Princess' Royal Foundation also convened a virtual roundtable meeting to provide advice to help support the First Lady of Ukraine's mental health strategy.

© Getty Kate hugs a well-wisher A crowd had gathered outside the community hub, and Kate took the time to chat and hug members of the public who had waited for her.