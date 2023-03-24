Princess Eugenie's son August is Archie and Lilibet's twin in new photo The Princess is expecting her second child with husband Jack Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie shared an adorable photo of her young son August for a very special reason and he's the spitting image of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's two children Archie and Lilibet!

Eugenie, who is expecting her second baby with her husband Jack Brooksbank this summer, posted the sweet image on her Instagram to celebrate Mother's Day. Little August looked adorable as he held his mum's hand while they took a stroll through a frosty field.

The two-year-old could be seen wearing a cosy knitted jumper and dark trousers, looking very much like sweet Prince Archie, the eldest child of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. He also bore a resemblance to Harry and Meghan's youngest, Princess Lilibet thanks to his auburn-coloured hair.

Royal fans even picked up on the familial resemblance in the comment section of Eugenie's post. One person wrote: "August looks like Archie. Family blood is strong."

A second agreed with this, commenting underneath: "Yes, August looks so much like Archie, such adorable little boys." A third said: "All you need to do is put their pictures side by side and you will see the resemblance."

This year's Mother's Day marks Eugenie's last as a mother-of-one because she and Jack are set to welcome their second child in the summer. The news that the couple are expecting again was announced by Buckingham Palace in January, with a statement reading, in part: "The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother".

Princess Eugenie and Jack will welcome the second child in the summer

Eugenie also took to her personal Instagram account to share the exciting news alongside an adorable photo that showed August kissing her growing bump.

"We're so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer," she wrote as Sarah, Duchess of York shared her joy at becoming a grandmother for a third time.

