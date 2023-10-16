Queen Camilla's former daughter-in-law reveals what she's really like as a granny

Sara Parker Bowles, the former daughter-in-law of Queen Camilla, has opened up about what Her Majesty is like as a grandmother, praising her for being "very hands-on".

Camilla is a grandmother to Sara and her ex-husband Tom Parker Bowles' two children: Lola, 16, and Freddy, 13.

"She's a really good granny, very hands-on and she's never been anything but nice to me," Sara told The Daily Mail. "If Tom and I are arguing, it's between us. The long-term relationship between her and her grandchildren is what's important and that's never changed."

© Getty Tom and Sara Parker Bowles pictured at Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding in 2018

Fashion editor Sara and food writer Tom's divorce was finalised in 2022 after four years of separation. Until last year, their children Lola and Freddy had no idea their grandmother, who they affectionately call "Gaga", would be Queen.

"It was definitely surreal that she's now Queen," Sara said. "It makes things different. It's going to be something hard for us to manage.

"It probably helps our kids are the age they are where they just don't care. That's refreshing and that irreverence helps you keep things in perspective."

© Getty Queen Camilla was joined by her grandsons to her left on the balcony of Buckingham Palace

Camilla is also the proud grandmother to her daughter Laura Lopes' three children: Eliza, who was born in 2008, and twins Gus and Louis, who arrived in 2009. Eliza memorably was a bridesmaid at Prince William and Kate's wedding in 2011.

The Queen's five grandchildren, who have been largely kept out of the spotlight, were involved in the Coronation celebrations earlier in May, taking part in the service at Westminster Abbey and proudly standing on the Buckingham Palace balcony with Charles and Camilla.

The decision sent a strong message of unity and highlighted the couple's blended family.

The Queen has a very strong bond with her teenage grandchildren and it's thought she was speaking about eldest grandchild Lola during a 2022 interview with Vogue when she revealed: "I do Wordle every day with my granddaughter.

"She'll text me to say, 'I've done it in three', and I say, 'Sorry, I've done it in two today.' It's very satisfactory when it tells you how brilliant you are!"

She added: "The girls are beginning to get into clothes and make-up and, you know, it's rather frightening when you see them, coming out with pierced ears and a lot of new make-up and funny-coloured hair and stuff."

