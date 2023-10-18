Wednesday marked an exciting day for Princess Eugenie with the return of her podcast.

The royal, 33, appeared in a video message with her The Anti-Slavery Collective co-founder, Julia de Boinville, to reveal why listeners should tune into the second season of Floodlight…

Britain's former prime minister Theresa May is the first guest for the new series, speaking to Eugenie and Julia about her vital role in the passing of the Modern Slavery Act in 2015.

The school friends co-founded The Anti-Slavery Collective in 2017, and last year they launched their own podcast show.

© Getty Eugenie and Julia have known each other since school

Eugenie said: "Across ten episodes, Julia and I have been lucky enough to speak to some incredible people who are campaigning to end modern slavery in all its forms. Listeners will learn how this is very much a hidden crime; and touches all sectors of society. Together, we can do something about this. Join us as we bring together change-makers and raise awareness in the fight against modern slavery."

Julia added: "We are excited to share series two of Floodlight with listeners. We are in awe of the work our guests have done to combat this global epidemic, and their episodes all have fantastic takeaways we can all learn from."

The launch of the second season coincided with Anti-Slavery Day on 18 October.

Guests on the series will also include OneRepublic's Zach Filkins and Rose Hudson-Wilkin – the first Black woman to become a Church of England Bishop – who led prayers at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding.

Last week, Eugenie celebrated her fifth wedding anniversary with husband Jack Brooksbank.

© Instagram / @princesseugenie Eugenie shared a new video to celebrate her fifth wedding anniversary with Jack

She posted a sweet video to mark the occasion, sharing previously unseen photos from their wedding day at St George's Chapel in Windsor, including one of the newlyweds stepping out of the car.

Jack's school headmaster, Dr Anthony Wallersteiner, of Stowe School, was among the guests at the royal wedding in October 2018 and shared some touching details about the groom's speech with HELLO!

"The thing that came out from Jack's speech was that both him and Eugenie came across quite humble. As individuals, they're both quite humble," said Anthony. "There was a real sense of either being royal or marrying into the royal family, that you have duties and responsibilities, as well as privilege.

"I think that came across in everything that was said that day. It was a very human, very warm and very intimate ceremony combined with that sense of a public occasion."

© Instagram Eugenie shared a new family snap

"They're clearly in love," Anthony continued. "They have a great sense of humour. They both enjoy the same sort of things. They're both entrepreneurial. And they both have a really keen sense of the importance of family, and they're showing what you can do now in the royal family, embodying a modern approach to careers and service, which I think is the template going forward for a working royal."

The Princess also shared a new family snap showing her on the beach with Jack and their two sons – two-year-old August and four-month-old Ernest.

