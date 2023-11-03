Prince William makes surprise appearance as he delivers heartfelt tribute

Prince William made a surprise appearance during Stand Up to Cancer's Channel 4 broadcast as the Prince of Wales paid tribute to the late Dame Deborah James, who died from bowel cancer on 28 June 2022.

In a video message, William said: "Dame Deborah James was one of those special people who can unite and inspire others with the sheer force of their spirit. She encouraged us all to live life to the very fullest, to tackle the toughest challenges with strength and bravery, and to rally together to stand up to cancer."

He added: "Deborah truly made a difference to the lives of so many, breaking the taboos that can prevent people from having their symptoms checked. In the months leading up to and after her death, the NHS saw a substantial increase in the number of people being referred for bowel cancer checks in England. Millions of pounds were raised in Deborah's name for the Bowelbabe Fund for Cancer Research UK, and associated charities, which will have given more people affected by cancer more time with the people they love. Deborah's legacy continues to help break down stigmas and ultimately help people live longer lives."

The royal concluded: "It was an honour to meet Deborah and her family and present her with her Damehood. I'll never forget her kindness, warmth, honesty and humour in adversity. Let's all learn from and be inspired by her passion for life."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Dame Deborah died in 2022

Dame Deborah was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2018, and began presenting You, Me and the Big C on BBC Radio 5. She was open about her journey, sharing in 2021 that her cancer had moved in "the wrong direction", however she continued tirelessly campaigning to fund clinical trials and research into personalised medicine for cancer patients and supporting campaigns to raise awareness of bowel cancer.

Dame Deborah was presented with a Damehood by the then Duke of Cambridge in May 2022, a month before she sadly died. The Prince met the campaigner in her back garden, with the star sharing at the time: "Prince William actually came to our family house today!! I am utterly honoured that he joined us for afternoon tea and champagne, where he not only spent a generous amount of time talking to my whole family but also honoured me with my Damehood.

Dame Deborah died on 28 June, 2022

"It's quite surreal having a royal pop in at home, and yes you can imagine the cleaning antics and preparation went off the scale - but it was all irrelevant because William was so kind and he put us all at ease."

Following her death, William and wife Kate said: "We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Dame Deborah James; the most amazing wife, daughter, sister, mummy. Deborah passed away peacefully today, surrounded by her family. Deborah, who many of you will know as Bowelbabe, was an inspiration and we are incredibly proud of her and her work and commitment to charitable campaigning, fundraising and her endless efforts to raise awareness of cancer that touched so many lives."

The broadcaster lived life to the fullest

They continued: "Deborah shared her experience with the world to raise awareness, break down barriers, challenge taboos and change the conversation around cancer. Even in her most challenging moments, her determination to raise money and awareness was inspiring."We thank you for giving us time in private as a family, and we look forward to continuing Deborah's legacy long into the future through the @bowelbabefund. Thank you for playing your part in her journey, you are all incredible.

"And a few final things from Deborah... 'find a life worth enjoying; take risks; love deeply; have no regrets; and always, always have rebellious hope. And finally, check your poo – it could just save your life.' (Shared with Deborah's permission)."

