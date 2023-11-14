Meghan Markle looks stylish in shorts for lunch date with friend in Montecito

The Duchess of Sussex looked effortlessly chic as she enjoyed a girls' lunch date in Montecito last Friday.

In pictures published by MailOnline, Meghan, 42, donned black knitwear and grey tailored shorts as she enjoyed a stroll in the California sunshine with her pal, Kelly McKee Zajfen.

She accessorised with a pair of black ankle-strap ballet flats, sunglasses and an oversized striped tote bag.

The outing took place the day before Armistice Day, with Meghan wearing a poppy brooch in tribute to those who have lost their lives in conflict around the world.

The Duchess and Kelly were pictured laughing and chatting together after dining at a local restaurant.

The pair were later seen carrying shopping bags from luxury women's clothing boutique, Wendy Foster.

Kelly is one of the co-founders of Alliance of Moms – a community of mothers supporting pregnant and parenting teens in foster care so they can build a positive future for their families.

© Getty Kelly Zajfen (second from right) at the Alliance of Moms Raising Baby event in LA, 2018

The former model's son George – twin to her daughter Lily – sadly passed away at the age of nine in July 2022.

Meghan and Prince Harry made a $5,000 donation in their children Archie and Lilibet's names to a GoFundMe page set up on Kelly's behalf after the devastating news.

Back in May ahead of US Mother's Day, Kelly shared a snap with Meghan on her Instagram account, showing the pair wearing Community Motherhood T-shirts in support of the non-profit organisation.

She wrote at the time: "As Mother’s Day approaches, I can’t help but think of my own #commUNITY of Motherhood. I instantly think of you Meg. How incredibly nurturing and warm and open you are. What an incredible friend and mother. I’m truly in awe of you and I am so grateful you are part of my #CommUNITYofmotherhood.

"You are always the first to say yes and support those you love. You are a fierce advocate for those who are in need. Thank you for joining this year’s campaign to support LA’s expectant and parenting foster youth, which helps provide critical services, education, resources and advocacy so they can build a better future for themselves and their families."

WATCH: Harry & Meghan - the next chapter

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not travel to the UK to celebrate King Charles's 75th birthday on Tuesday.

However, Prince Harry is expected to call his father at some point during his special day, according to an online BBC report.

LISTEN: How Prince William is helping to save the world