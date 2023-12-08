Pippa Middleton surprises in ultra glam belted look alongside husband James Matthews

Pippa Middleton and her husband were among the star-studded guests to make their way to Westminster Abbey on Thursday evening as Princess Kate hosted her third annual carol concert.

The couple arrived together and looked incredible alongside her beau as she stunned in a sparkly belted power suit. The stunning two-piece looked dazzling on the mum-of-three as she smiled for cameras. The stunning outfit certainly suited the festive mood and had streaks of black running down the hemline, which perfectly matched with the star's shoes.

© Getty Kate's sister Pippa arrived with her husband, James Matthews

Pippa brushed her back into a ponytail and made sure to keep her accessories to the minimum, with a simple pair of earrings and small black clutch bag.

James looked very dapper for his outing with his wife, with the hedge fund manager styling out a blue suit.

© Getty Kate looked stunning as she arrived for her event

Pippa's look was very different from her outfit last year, with the star styling out a burgundy belted coat by Karen Millen, twinning with Zara Tindall in the process!

This year, Kate's concert has be dedicated to those who work to support babies, young children and families across the United Kingdom, while also celebrating what the birth of a new baby symbolises.

© Getty Pippa stunned in a burgundy outfit last year

The event will also be linked with the Princess's Shaping Us campaign, which was launched in January 2023, and "will showcase the hope of new life and why it is so important to build supportive, nurturing worlds around children and the adults in their lives".

The concert aims to appeal to everyone and will see the Westminster Choir perform some of the nation's most beloved carols. There will also be guest appearance from the likes of Adam Lambert, Beverley Knight, Jacob Collier, Freya Ridings and James Bay.

© Getty Pippa always looks so glam

Westminster Abbey was suitably decorated for the occasion, and the carol concert won't be the only event taking place during the evening as twelve community carol services will be held, supported by the Royal Foundation.

PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton is as elegant as ever in festive green dress for rare outing

DISCOVER: Who are Princess Kate's nieces and nephews?

These will be held in Leominster, Sheffield, Hartlepool, Clifton, Uppingham, Upminster, Charlbury, Chester, Newport, Londonderry, Fife and Bangor.