Queen Máxima stuns in ruby ballgown and tiara at state banquet

Queen Máxima of the Netherlands captivated onlookers with her elegance as she donned a striking ruby ballgown for a state banquet held at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam.

Joined by her husband, King Willem-Alexander, the royal couple extended a warm welcome to South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife, Kim Keon Hee, who are currently on a state visit to the Netherlands.

This visit comes just a month after the South Korean dignitaries were hosted in the UK by King Charles and Queen Camilla.

For the grand state banquet, Queen Máxima chose a breathtaking floor-length gown by designer Costarellos.

King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands and Queen Maxima of The Netherlands pose for an official picture at the start of the state banquet in the Royal Palace

The dress, adorned with lace inserts and a full skirt, showcased her impeccable sense of style.

Complementing her ensemble, the Queen styled her thick blonde hair in a sleek bun and accessorized with the historic Mellerio Ruby Parure tiara, crafted in 1888 for Queen Emma of The Netherlands.

The South Korean first lady exuded a sense of refined glamour, opting for a chic black gown with statement sleeves, contributing to the evening's sophisticated ambience.

(L-R) Korean First Lady Kim Keon Hee, President of the Republic Korea Yoon Suk Yeol, King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands and Queen Maxima of The Netherlands pose for an official picture at the start of the state banquet in the Royal Palace

This significant diplomatic event closely followed another momentous occasion for the Dutch royal family – the 20th birthday celebration of their eldest daughter, Crown Princess Amalia.

The Crown Princess expressed her heartfelt gratitude on social media for the numerous birthday wishes she received, sharing her appreciation through the Dutch royal household's Instagram account.

Queen Maxima wears the Ruby tiara

Alongside a striking black-and-white photograph, she conveyed how the outpouring of affection made her special day even more memorable.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima have always strived to provide a private upbringing for Crown Princess Amalia, mindful of her status as the future heir to the throne.

Nevertheless, as she matures and prepares for her eventual role, she has gradually been embracing a more public presence.

(L-R) King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands, President of the Republic Korea Yoon Suk Yeol, Korean First Lady Kim Keon Hee, and Queen Maxima of The Netherlands welcome their guests at the start of the state banquet

Earlier in the year, King Willem-Alexander appeared on the "Through the Eyes of the King" podcast, where he discussed the challenges of raising children in the public eye.

“They are not blind and deaf, they see everything on social media, they read everything, they hear everything. We don't cut them off from anything. And they talk about it.' It affects them,” he said.

In the podcast, the King also expressed his desire for Crown Princess Amalia to have ample time to focus on personal endeavors and family life before assuming the throne.

He revealed that the decision regarding when she will ascend to the throne would be a mutual agreement between himself and Amalia, ensuring she is fully prepared for the responsibilities of monarchy.

