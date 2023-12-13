Crown Princess Victoria shares rare photo of children - and Princess Estelle looks so tall!

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel's children appear to be embracing the festive period!

On Wednesday, the Swedish royal family's instagram account shared an ultra-rare photo of Princess Estelle, 11, and Prince Oscar, seven, celebrating St Lucia's Day. The sibling duo were pictured in the snapshot wearing full-length white gowns.

Estelle could be seen wearing a golden crown adorned with faux candles, whilst Oscar looked so sweet as a 'star boy' in a white conical hat emblazoned with gold stars.

For the festive occasion, Estelle also carried a basket of freshly baked cookies and Christmas-tree shaped gingerbread biscuits. And we couldn't help but notice how tall she looked in the snap as she towered over her younger brother!

© Getty Images Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel welcomed Princess Estelle in 2012

Captioning the photo, Crown Princess Victoria penned: "Glad luciamorgon! [camera emoji] Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar photographed by the Crown Princess at The Hague."

Royal fans instantly flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts, with one writing: "So pretty! Happy Lucia to your lovely family," whilst another chimed in: "Lovely, many blessings for your family in this beautiful season."

© Getty Images Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar share a sweet bond

A third commented: "Oh my so sweet. Happy Lucia to you all," and a fourth added: "Beautiful I love this photograph! Adorable wee ones, such cute outfits."

St Lucia's Day (or St. Lucy’s Day) is held annually on 13 December. It is known as the festival of lights and is observed by Catholics, Lutherans and Anglicans, and honours a martyr who brought food to Christians hiding in the Roman catacombs in the 300s.

St. Lucy's story says she lit her way through the dark passages under the ancient city by placing a wreath on her head.

Crown Princess Victoria's wholesome update comes after the Swedish royal travelled to the UK with her husband for a whirlwind three-day long state visit.

© Getty Images Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Crown Prince Daniel attended the Royal Variety Performance

During their time in London, Victoria, 46, and Daniel, 50, donned their finest threads for a glitzy evening at The Royal Albert Hall alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales.

WATCH: Prince William and Princess Kate meet perfomers ahead of Royal Variety Performance

Dressed to impress, Victoria wore an off-the-shoulder black floor-length gown crafted by Toteme, complete with whimsical feathers. Her mesmerising garment also featured a daring thigh-split and what looked like a built-in shawl. Sublime!

As for hair and makeup, the mother-of-two elevated her look with a sleek low bun and a brown smokey eye. She kept things natural-looking with a nude lipstick whilst simultaneously adding a touch of drama with fluttery lashes and a pair of sculptural earrings.

© Shutterstock The Swedish royals enjoyed a three-day state visit

Echoing his wife's glamorous appearance, Prince Daniel looked ultra-suave in a double-breasted navy suit complete with black lapels. He finished off his outfit with a smart black bow tie and some glossy dress shoes.