Crown Princess Mary and Prince Frederik reunite after princess' solo trip

Earlier in December, Crown Princess Mary of Denmark travelled to Australia without husband Prince Frederik, opting only to bring the couple's twin children, 12-year-olds Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

According to a report from Se og Hor, a Danish publication, Frederik and daughter Princess Isabella, 16, have been seen touching down in Queensland, New Zealand, where Mary's father, John Donaldson lives. The family haven't been joined on their trip abroad by eldest son, Prince Christian, as the 18-year-old is reportedly preparing for his exams.

The family typically travel to Australia during the festive season and last year they released their annual Christmas card from Tasmania, where Princess Mary grew up.

Frederik was pictured earlier this week getting ready for the holidays, while his wife was abroad. On Sunday, Frederik, 55, donned a colourful striped jumper and a shirt as he lit the royal house's advent wreath. A large artwork adorned the wall behind him, alongside a set of black and white snaps of the family on the console table.

A separate video featured the couple and their children decorating the Christmas tree at their family home, Frederik VIII's Palace at Amalienborg in Copenhagen. Frederik and Christian were seen standing on large wooden ladders as they placed baubles at the very top of the tree.

More widely, the Danish royals are expected to celebrate Christmas at Marselisborg Palace in Aarhus. Frederik's brother, Prince Joachim, and his wife, Princess Marie, will also return to Denmark from Washington DC in the US. They will be joined by their children, Count Henrik and Countess Athena.

Joachim's eldest son, Count Felix, will join the family on Christmas Day, but Count Nikolai will be in Australia, where he is currently studying. A press advisor for Nikolai's mother, Countess Alexandra, told Danish magazine Billed Bladet that there are no plans for Nikolai to meet with Crown Princess Mary and her family while they are in Australia.

The reunion comes just weeks after Spanish gossip magazine Lecturas published photographs of Frederik with Mexican socialite Geneveva Casanova, during a private trip to Madrid.

In a statement to HELLO!'s sister publication, HOLA!, at the time, Genoveva said: "I categorically deny the statements that suggest a romantic relationship between Prince Frederick and me. Any statement of this type not only completely lacks the truth but also misrepresents the facts in a malicious manner. This is already in the hands of my lawyers, who will take care of the pertinent steps to protect my right to honor, truth and privacy."

HOLA! reported that a mutual friend that Frederik and Genoveva have in common was unable to accompany the Prince to visit an art exhibition due to illness and he asked Genoveva to go in his place.