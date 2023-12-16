Zara Tindall oozes confidence in waist-cinching coat and chic gloves

Zara Tindall has been spotted at Cheltenham Racecourse this afternoon looking so chic in another fabulous coat.

Princess Anne's daughter, 42, stepped out for the second day in a row at the racecourse wearing a bottle green tailored coat with an open-collar neckline and a waist-cinching built-in belt in the same heavy felt fabric as the body of the piece.

© Shutterstock Zara Tindall attended day one of The Christmas Meeting at Cheltenham Racecourse

The royal added a pair of coated black skinny jeans and a white roll-neck for a classic look. Amplifying the look with a slew of accessories, she donned a pair of black leather gloves, a chic fedora, and a mini bag by Aspinal of London with a patterned zig-zag panel.

Zara kept things simple with her hair and makeup opting for a simple cool-toned eye with lots of mascara and an icy pink lip balm. The equestrian usually wears her hair up with a fedora but she opted for a softer style on this occasion with her hair down and tucked behind her ears to reveal a pair of embellished gold hoop earrings.

© Shutterstock Zara loves a hat and coat combo

The mother-of-three is often spotted wearing a fashionable coat as the star player in her outfit. Here are a few of her best outerwear moments.

A deep plum moment © Mark Cuthbert Zara arrived at Princess Kate's 'Together at Christmas' carol concert at Westminster Abbey earlier this month wearing a killer coat from Claire Mischevani in a rich dark purple, which she paired with nude tights and a coordinating pair of velvet burgundy Emmy London heels.



A blue houndstooth moment © Shutterstock We loved how Zara flattered her silhouette whilst staying warm at the racecourse when she stepped out in November to watch the 'RoR' – the Retraining of Racehorses Parade. Pictured alongside pals Amanda Bush and Dolly Maude, she wore a blue houndstooth coat tied around the waist with knee-high boots and her trademark fedora.



All about buttons © Shutterstock Zara rocked a navy blue coat covered in buttons when she attended the Cheltenham Festival in 2020. She dressed the number up with a feathered fascinator and a 40s-style spotted neck scarf.



A grey moment © Shutterstock The royal looked so effortless when she stepped out for Cheltenham Festival's St Patrick's horse racing in 2018. The royal wore an all-black outfit under a grey collarless coat for a new look with an oversized petrol-blue croc-textured bag and a flower-adorned matching fascinator.



A double-breasted belted moment © Shutterstock When Zara attended the New Year's day at the Races in 2022 she was seen wearing a more brightly-coloured coat with a pair of leather leggings, a heeled suede ankle boot and ditched her usual rollneck in favour of a patterned shirt.



All about neutrals © Shutterstock Mike Tindall's wife opted for the most classic look of all in 2016 when she wore a black and white coat at Cheltenham Festival in 2016. The King's niece went for a darker aesthetic opting for a black roll neck, black skinny jeans, heeled ankle boots, and added a pop of colour in the form of a teal fascinator with a twisted bow detail.



