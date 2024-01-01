The Princess of Wales will have 'many chances to shine' in 2024

The Princess of Wales may not by nature be an "attention-seeker", but 2024 will bring many opportunities for her to "shine", says royal astrologer Debbie Frank.

Reading what the stars have in store for the future Queen, Debbie, who was Princess Diana's close friend and confidante, told HELLO!: "Kate will have many chances to shine in 2024. This year is pushing her to new heights of visibility and achievement.

"Go-getting Mars in her birth sign of Capricorn ensures she hits the ground running in January and megawatt Jupiter places all eyes upon her work and style to public acclaim."

© Getty "This year is pushing her to new heights of visibility and achievement," said Debbie

Kate, who turns 42 next week, will also "feel a great power point on 25 March with the eclipsed Full Moon on her Mars which escalates her and William's work as a powerful royal couple.

"The astro-placements she shares with William are also hooked into the Full Moon of 25 April, springtime pushing them both into the limelight."

Debbie concluded: "Summer is calmer before the autumn celestial ramp-up which starts with the eclipsed New Moon on 2nd October and continues into November and December."

© Getty Prince William and Kate are a "powerful royal couple"

Kate – who shares Prince George, ten, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, with her husband William – has made it her mission to focus on the Early Years.

A spokesperson for Kensington Palace once said that the under-fives age group will continue to be a "golden thread throughout her working life", so there's no doubt we can expect the mother-of-three to be involved in some big projects in 2024.

This time last year, she launched Shaping Us, an awareness campaign dedicated to the importance of the Early Years, via The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood which was created in June 2021.

© Getty The couple with their children Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte

At the time, Kate said: "The way we develop, through our experiences, relationships and surroundings during our early childhood, fundamentally shapes our whole lives. These are the most preventative years.

"By focusing our collective time, energy and resources to build a supportive, nurturing world around the youngest members of our society and those caring for them, we can make a huge difference to the health and happiness of generations to come."

The Princess is patron of several children's charities, including Anna Freud, Place2Be, Foundling Museum, and Action for Children.

© Getty Kate's sports-related patronages include The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

She is also a big believer that spending time outdoors plays a pivotal role in children's future health and happiness. A keen sportswoman herself, Kate's sports-related patronages include SportsAid, The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, The Lawn Tennis Association, and The 1851 Trust.

She also has a long-standing interest in the visual arts, photography, design and textiles, having studied History of Art at St. Andrews University, and is patron of several arts organisations, including the National Portrait Gallery, the V&A and the Royal Photographic Society.

LISTEN to A Right Royal Podcast and find out what it was like to attend Princess Kate's carol concert: