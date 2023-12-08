Princess Eugenie is a dream in killer leather boots as she supports Princess Kate at carol concert

Princess Eugenie was one of the many glamorous royals who made an appearance at Westminster Abbey on Friday for Princess Kate's carol concert, and she made sure to stand out from the crowd with her unexpected look.

The royal arrived in one of the best looks of the night, as she wowed in an all-black ensemble, with her large coat keeping her warm from the chilly weather. However, the statement piece of her outfit had to be her sky-high leather boots that entirely stole the show as the mum-of-two made her arrival. The star incorporated a pop of colour into her outfit with a red clutch bag.

© Getty Princess Eugenie looked stunning in the outfit

Eugenie styled her hair in her signature manner, while also keeping her accessories to the minimum, with the royal only opting to wear her wedding ring. She was not joined at the event by her husband, Jack Brooksbank, or their two sons, August and Ernest.

Eugenie will be looking forward to the festive season this year, as it will be Ernest's first one, and on the Table Manners podcast, the royal mum-of-two revealed the family would spend it with King Charles at Sandringham.

© Getty The royal supported Princess Kate

"We all go to church on Christmas Day. We open all of our presents on Christmas Eve," she told hosts Jessie and Lennie Ware. The royal also revealed that her family get into the festive spirit early, putting their tree up on 1 December.

On the podcast, Eugenie also shared a lot of insight into family life with her two young children, revealing: "I think I've got magic children that take after me and Jack. They love sleeping. Augie's up a bit early, but Ernie sleeps 'til 8 in the morning."

© Getty The royal attended the event without her husband or children

She quipped: "I think they heard me say when they were in my tummy, 'You will sleep because if I don't sleep, I'm a dragon.' Sleep's integral to me."

The 33-year-old is always on top of her fashion game and back in October, she enjoyed a night out with sister Princess Beatrice and their mutual friend, Natalie Pinkham.

WATCH: See the moment Princess Kate arrives at carol concert

In photos, Princess Eugenie was seen wrapped up warm in a chequered coat by royally-loved brand, Weekend MaxMara. The statement outerwear has served a regular place in Eugenie's wardrobe over the seasons and features a snug wool-blend tweed, wide lapel collar and cuff tab-embellished raglan sleeves.

