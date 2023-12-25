Duchess Sophie misses royal memo on Christmas Day - but looks better than ever!

When the royal family stepped out to attend the annual Christmas Day church service in Sandringham, here at HELLO! we were quick to spot that the royal ladies, including Princess Kate, Duchess Sarah and Queen Camilla, all seemed to be following the same fashion rule.

All three of them, plus Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, all went for monochrome looks, with the Princess of Wales choosing all blue, Queen Camilla opting for camel and Duchess Sarah choosing head-to-toe green, with everything from their shoes to their headpieces all in the same shade. Watch the royals arrive at church below and check out their outfits...

WATCH: The royals arrive at church on Christmas Day

Duchess Sophie, on the other hand, sidestepped the coordinated look, and we have to say, we think she looks lovelier than ever.

© Getty Duchess Sophie wore animal print accessories

The mother-of-two wore a green coat, complete with statement bow detailing on the shoulder, but rather than coordinate her accessories with her outerwear, Sophie went somewhat rogue, adding touches of her beloved animal print to the ensemble.

Duchess Sophie is known to have a penchant for animal print and regularly opts for snake print outfits for royal engagements. Her passion for print shone through on Christmas Day when she donned snake print stiletto heels in a luxe-looking tan hue. Her bag also made homage to her love of print, with a combination of snake and leopard print both on the clutch bag – very stylish!

SEE: King Charles and Queen Camilla lead royals to church on Christmas Day - best photos

As for her hat, Sophie wore a tan wide-brimmed headpiece, surrounded by feathers. She matched her glittering earrings to her coat, wearing bejewelled drop jewellery.

© Joe Giddens - PA Images The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh

As always, the Duchess' makeup looked flawless, with a slightly smokey eye and a subtle lip shade.

WOW: Princess Kate is elegance personified in knee-high boots for Christmas Day outing

Sophie's daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, also avoided the colour-coordinated look, wearing a smart navy coat and hat, but rather than continuing the shade right down to her shoes, the 19-year-old chose to wear a pair of white strappy high-heeled court shoes.

© Getty Lady Louise Windsor wore white shoes on Christmas Day

Lady Louise's footwear of choice looked rather summery for the wintery temperatures, but she wrapped up warm in a scarf to stave off the chill – and she wasn't the only one!

© Mark Cuthbert Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence wow matching scarves

Lady Louise's aunt, Princess Anne, and her husband Sir Timothy Laurence, also wore the same scarf – perhaps the royals have a collection at Sandringham, ready to wrap up in if the chill sets in.

Royally obsessed? Listen to the latest episode of HELLO!'s Right Royal Podcast...