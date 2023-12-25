Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis show close sibling bond in affectionate Christmas snap

The Prince and Princess of Wales have shared a new image of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis from their Christmas card shoot.

The sweep snap is the second to be released by photographer Josh Shinner, who took the image for Their Royal Highnesses' festive card this year. Princess Kate and Prince William uploaded the black and white photograph to their Instagram account on Christmas Day, writing: "Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas, from our family to yours! W & C".

© Josh Shinner Prince Louis Princess Charlotte and Prince George of Wales star in an unseen photograph taken by Josh Shinner from the Prince and Princess of Wales' Christmas card shoot

The adorable image features the three Wales children sitting on chairs, with eight-year-old Charlotte taking centre stage in jeans and trainers.

Flashing a big smile, she laces her arms around her five-year-old brother Louis on the left, and big brother George, ten, on the right.

© Josh Shinner The Prince and Princess of Wales's official Christmas card 2023

Royal fans loved the snap, with one penning: "Merry Christmas to your lovely family," and another writing, "Merry Christmas to the Wales' family the future of the monarchy is bright with this family."

This year's Christmas card shoot echoes a 1991 portrait by Lord Snowdon in which a young Prince William appeared against a black and white background.

Prince William and Kate had a family photoshoot in Norfolk in summer 2022

Released on 9 December, the original image, taken by fashion and portrait photographer Shinner, looks straight out of the pages of a glossy magazine.

And it's no surprise since the esteemed photographer has shot for Vogue, Esquire, the FT, the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal, with sitters including Florence Pugh, Andrew Scott, Vanessa Kirby, Naomi Ackie, Alexa Chung, Jodie Comer and Sam Smith.

© Ben Birchall - PA Images The Wales family will be enjoying a church outing at Sandringham this Christmas Day

The card struck a very different tone from the past two year's colourful editions.

In 2022, a summery shot showed the family walking hand-in-hand around their Norfolk estate, while their 2021 photograph showed the family of five on holiday in Jordan.

© Getty Little Louis is no doubt set to steal the show again

Royal fans can expect to see the Waleses today during their annual Christmas Day outing to St Mary Magdalene Church near the King's Sandringham estate.

Queen Camilla's family will join the festive celebration for the first time, according to reports. Last year, Charles also held a pre-Christmas lunch at Windsor Castle for his extended family members.