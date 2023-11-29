A Right Royal Podcast: what it's like to join the royal family

Welcome to another episode of A Right Royal Podcast, where our intrepid hosts Andrea and Emmy are chatting about what it takes to join the royal family as an outsider - from Princess Kate and Meghan Markle becoming the focus of the 'fairytale' story, to the media scrutiny - and so much more.

As per usual, the hosts are joined by HELLO!’s Royal Editor Emily Nash, who shared her expertise on what it takes people to marry into the royal family - and some of the tribulations that they face; from learning very particular rules about etiquette to taking on self-defense classes.

Listen to the latest episode here



During the episode, we are also joined by the fabulous Ingrid Seward, the editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine, who told us all about how Diana, Princess of Wales, called Ingrid to her home for a "girly chat", and how challenging she thinks the Duchess of York found coming to terms with joining the royal family.

© Getty We discuss Princess Diana joining the royal family

She explains: "I talked to Diana shortly before she died, she did tell me that she still got nervous going out and meeting people if there's been something unkind written about her in the newspapers that day. Now, this is obviously something that's passed on to Harry Kosta Anna. We used to read all the time, everything that was written about her, which is how I came to be chatting to her because I'd written something about her the Daily Mail and she didn't like it so she sort of got her secretary call me said get Ingrid round here. We need a girly chat."



Finally, we are joined by royal family expert and journalist Victoria Murphy, who opened up about how she thinks Kate and William will change the intensity that has traditionally come with joining the royal family, with Kate knowing from experience how difficult it can be to be in the public eye. She says: "I think we've already seen William show a very significant determination to change the trajectory. He did that himself for him and Kate. He saw what happened with his mother, he saw that his parents got married very quickly, and they clearly actually weren't very happy."

© Photo: Getty Images Kate and William met at university

She also opened up about the future of the monarchy, how social media might play a role in making future royal relationships even more challenging, and when Princes George and Louis, and Princess Charlotte, might begin to take part in royal duties.