Meghan Markle celebrating Oscar's nominations following incredible recognition

Meghan Markle will no doubt be celebrating a close friend after the 2024 Oscar's nominations were confirmed, with short film The After getting a nod from the Academy.

The project has been nominated for Best Live Action Short Film and the Duchess of Sussex is close friends with the film's director, Misan Harriman. Misan is currently the Chair of the Southbank Centre and in 2021, he shot the photograph that Meghan and her husband Prince Harry used to confirm their second pregnancy. Misan has also photographed the couple's daughter, Princess Lilibet.

Talking about his friendship with Meghan and Harry, Misan previously said: "When you see people who have the connection that they have, it's like reading the pages of a book. Meg reminded me that had I not introduced her to a mutual friend then she wouldn't have met Harry. I'm grateful for whatever small part I played."

Meghan has shown her support for the project, joining her friend back in November at an LA Tastemakers event where she spoke with the director and the film's lead actor, David Oyelowo.

The After stars David, Jessica Plummer and Amelie Dokubo, and the Netflix synopsis reads: "After witnessing a violent crime, a shattered rideshare driver picks up a passenger who forces him to confront his grief."

The film has already won several awards this season, scooping Best Short Film at the Astra Film Awards and the African-American Film Critics Association. The film is Misan's directorial debut and premiered at the opening night of the HollyShorts Film Festival on 10 August where it also scooped Best Live Action.

Also nominated for the Oscar award are Invincible, Knight of Fortune, Red, White and Blue and The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar.

Meghan's joy for her friend will come amid a worrying time for the royal mum-of-two when she had to miss her husband pick up an award after one of their children "fell ill".

Harry was picking up an award at the Living Legends of Aviation at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, for his work as a British Army veteran and pilot when either Prince Archie or Lilibet became unwell.

John Travolta presented the Duke, 39, with his medal and referenced the sweet moment he danced with the Duke's late mother, Princess Diana, at the White House in 1985.

Harry made a "poetic" speech according to Twilight director, Catherine Hardwicke, who told HELLO!: "He talked about taking off and being up in God's playground, up in the clouds, and he talked about the taste of magic [being up there,] it was poetic."

