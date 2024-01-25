King Charles makes announcement ahead of arriving back in London in helicopter

King Charles has arrived back in London ahead of his surgery for an enlarged prostate and ahead of his arrival, the winner of His Majesty's Gold Medal for Poetry was confirmed.

On Thursday, it was announced that Iranian-British poet Mimi Khalvati had been awarded the honour by the Poetry Medal Committee. The Gold Medal for Poetry was set up in 1933 by the King's great-grandfather, King George V and is bestowed upon a poet from either Britain or a Commonwealth nation for "excellence" in the field.

Mimi has published nine poetry collections and the committee hailed the poet's ability to draw on cultural traditions from her Iranian and British background which has been used to "enrich" British poetry.

The writer has achieved many honours during her illustrious career, with her poem Persian Miniatures, which was published in 1990, winning the Poetry Business Prize. Mimi has also won accolades from the Poetry Book Society with her collection, The Meanest Flower, shortlisted for the T.S. Eliot Prize in 2007.

Charles had been staying in Sandringham ahead of his operation with his wife, Queen Camilla. The pair flew to their Norfolk estate last week after spending time in Scotland for the start of 2024.

Ahead of the operation, the King cancelled engagements and was ordered to rest. It is understood that Charles was keen to share his diagnosis to encourage other men who may be experiencing symptoms to get checked in line with health advice, a move which has been praised by charities.

It is likely the King's medical team will advise a hospital stay of one to two nights, followed by a recuperation period at home spanning 10-14 days. During this time, Charles will be advised to take it easy and avoid strenuous activities, though he may engage in light work from the comfort of his home.

Speaking to HELLO! about the procedure, Professor Damien Bolton, the Vice President of the Urological Society of Australia and New Zealand, shared: "These procedures are usually minimally invasive and performed without any skin incisions, and an estimated 25,000 are performed each year."

Buckingham Palace's announcement about Charles' upcoming hospital procedure came just 90 minutes after Kensington Palace confirmed that the Princess of Wales is recuperating at The London Clinic following abdominal surgery.

Kate is expected to remain at The London Clinic for a few more days, before returning home to Windsor to continue her recuperation. She has been keeping in touch with her children George, Charlotte and Louis via FaceTime, while William has been holding the fort at home.

The Prince has scaled back on his official engagements in order to look after his family and to be at his wife's side. Last week, he was pictured arriving at the hospital to visit Kate.

