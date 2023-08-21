Crown Princess Victoria shares rare photo of Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar

The Swedish heir to the throne has been married to Prince Daniel since 2010

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel's children are big football fans just like their parents!

The Swedish royal family's Instagram account shared a rare photo of Princess Estelle, 11, and Prince Oscar, seven, as the Women's World Cup came to an end on Sunday.

The young royals were pictured wearing Sweden's football kit, while Oscar held a football.

Estelle, who put her arm around her little brother, also sported blue and yellow face paint on one cheek, as she beamed at the camera.

"The Crown Princess family sends its warmest congratulations to @swewnt after yesterday's bronze," the caption read.

Sweden defeated co-hosts Australia 2-0 on Saturday to take third place at the tournament.

And on Sunday, Spain were crowned champions as they beat England 1-0 in Sydney on Sunday.

As the Prince of Wales and his family watched from their Norfolk home, Queen Letizia of Spain and her 16-year-old daughter, Infanta Sofia, flew to Australia to watch the final.

The Spanish royals celebrated their team's victory on the pitch, with Queen Letizia even lifting the trophy.

© Getty Spain's Queen Letizia lifted the trophy

Meanwhile, King Charles and Prince William both sent personal messages to the Lionesses after their heartbreaking defeat in their first World Cup final, telling them of the country's pride in their historic achievements.

William wrote: "Although it’s the result none of us wanted, Lionesses you have done yourselves and this nation proud.

"Your spirit and drive have inspired so many people and paved the way for generations to come. Thank you for the footballing memories. Congratulations to Spain. W."

See William and Princess Charlotte's good luck message to the Lionesses ahead of the final...

After attending church at Crathie Kirk in Balmoral with Queen Camilla, the King sent his commiserations to the squad.

"While I know how sore it must be, let none of you feel defeated, for to have reached the final at all is an immense tribute to your skill, determination and team spirit in the finest sporting tradition," he said.

All about Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar

© Getty Princess Ingrid Alexandra with Princess Estelle, Prince Oscar, Princess Catharina-Amalia and Princess Elisabeth

Princess Estelle of Sweden, Duchess of Östergötland was born on 23 February 2012 in Solna, Stockholm.

She is second in the line of succession to the Swedish throne after her mother.

Her godparents are King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands, Crown Princess Mary of Denmark and Crown Prince Haakon of Norway.

She has attended Campus Manilla School in Royal Djurgården since August 2018.

© Getty The family at Prince Oscar's christening in 2016

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel welcomed their son Prince Oscar, Duke of Skåne on 2 March 2016 in Solna.

His godparents are Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark, Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway and his maternal aunt, Princess Madeleine of Sweden.

The prince began attending the Montessori preschool Lilla Kvikkjokk at Royal Djurgården in Stockholm in 2017.