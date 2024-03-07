King Frederik's socialite friend Genoveva Casanova returns to social media - 'I needed peace'

Mexican socialite Genoveva Casanova, who was pictured with King Frederik of Denmark in Madrid last October, has returned to Instagram after taking a social media break.

The 47-year-old shared happy snaps of herself smiling in the sunshine after walking her dog on Monday.

The caption read: "Hello everyone! Here I am back! I want to thank all the people who have cared about me this past year, those who have understood my absence and my silence, and those who have sent me messages of love and support. You have no idea how much that meant to me. Thank you very much!

"It's been a few months where I needed peace and quiet, but I'm already doing my best to slowly be able to return to my normal life and meet my work commitments. Once again, a million thanks! Taj and I are leaving you our best smile with some pictures from our walk this afternoon and wishing you all a very good night."

Images of Genoveva walking with the then Crown Prince, were published by Spanish magazine, Lecturas, last November.



The model and philanthropist denied having any romantic relationship with Frederik, 55, while the Danish royal palace did not comment.

The publication of the photos sparked salacious reports, but HELLO!'s sister magazine HOLA! reported at the time that a mutual friend that Frederik and Genoveva have in common was unable to accompany the royal to visit an art exhibition due to illness and he asked Genoveva to go in his place.

After visiting the exhibition, Frederik and Genoveva walked through El Retiro Park and had a very public dinner together at the restaurant 'El Corral de la Morería', in the heart of Madrid.

Meanwhile, HOLA! reports this week that Frederik visited Madrid in a private capacity three weeks ago, according to three different sources. No further details of the trip are known, but it's understood that the king regularly visits Spain.

Genoveva was previously married to equestrian Cayetano Martínez, who is the current Count of Salvatierra and Duke of Arjona. They married in 2005 but divorced three years later. The former couple share 22-year-old twins Luis and Amine.

