King Frederik returns to royal duties after two-week absence

King Frederik returned to his public duties on Monday after a two-week absence, hosting an audience at Christiansborg Castle

Both King Frederik and Queen Mary have been absent since the king returned from his first foreign trip to Poland on 2 February.

So what was the reason behind it?

Firstly, the Danish royals have been enjoying some quality time with their four children, Crown Prince Christian, 18, Princess Isabella, 16, and 13-year-old twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine during the school holidays.

Frederik, Mary and their teenage children reportedly enjoyed a winter vacation out of the country.

It's understood that the king and queen wish to approach their reign very differently to that of Frederik's mother, Queen Margrethe, who abdicated after 52 years on the throne.

King Frederik even said in his own book, Kongeord [The King's word]: "Timeouts are important because we will probably have even more to do. Mary and I have areas of interest that will increasingly require our presence in very different forums here at home and abroad."

According to Danish magazine, Billed Bladet, the change of throne has meant lots of planning meetings for the royal couple as they adapt to their new roles.

© Getty King Frederik with the President of Poland, Andrzej Duda

There are also decisions to be made about their various patronages and charities.

Frederik and Mary's spring and summer schedule is already filling up. The king and queen will pay a state visit to Sweden from 6 to 7 in May, followed by Norway from 14 to 15 May.

The Danish royal palace has also confirmed that King Fredrik and Queen Mary will visit the Faroe Islands in mid-June and then Greenland in late June and early July, travelling on the Royal Ship Dannebrog.

Meanwhile, Queen Mary is expected to preside over the award of the Ministry of Education and Research's Elite Research Prizes 2024 on 26 February.