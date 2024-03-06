King Frederik returns to Spain for private trip months after infamous photos - report

King Frederik carried out a private visit to Spain, it has been reported.

Three different sources have told HELLO!'s sister publication, HOLA!, that the Danish King, 55, was last in Madrid just three weeks ago.

There are no further details about the nature of Frederik's trip, but HOLA! states that the King makes trips to Spain regularly under the radar.

Frederik's last private visit to Madrid last October sparked controversy when Spanish gossip magazine, Lecturas, published images of the then Crown Prince with Mexican socialite Genoveva Casanova.

The Philanthropist and model denied having any romantic relationship with Frederik, while the Danish royal household did not comment.

Genoveva's ex-husband, Cayetano Martínez de Irujo, told Spanish media in January that Genoveva has filed her own lawsuits through his lawyers.

HOLA! reported at the time of the photos being published last November that a mutual friend that Frederik and Genoveva have in common was unable to accompany the then Prince to visit an art exhibition in Madrid due to illness and he asked Genoveva to go in his place.

After visiting the exhibition, Frederik and Genoveva walked through El Retiro Park and had a very public dinner together at the restaurant 'El Corral de la Morería', in the heart of the city.

Reports of Frederik's latest visit came as Genoveva returned to social media after temporarily deactivating her Instagram account.

Sharing a snap of herself beaming with her pet dog, Genoveva said in a post: "Hello everyone! Here I am back! I want to thank all the people who have cared about me this past year, those who have understood my absence and my silence, and those who have sent me messages of love and support.

"You have no idea how much that meant to me. Thank you very much! It's been a few months where I needed peace and quiet, but I'm already doing my best to slowly be able to return to my normal life and meet my work commitments. Once again, a million thanks! Taj and I are leaving you our best smile with some pictures from our walk this afternoon and wishing you all a very good night!"

Meanwhile, King Frederik and his wife, Queen Mary, resumed their royal duties last week after a two-week break.

On Tuesday, the royal couple shared behind-the-scenes photos from their visit to Roskilde Cathedral on the island of Zealand on Monday afternoon.

Frederik was proclaimed King following his mother Queen Margrethe's abdication on 14 January.

He and Mary, who will celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary in May, share four children – Crown Prince Christian, 18, Princess Isabella, 16, and 13-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

