King Charles pictured for the first time since addressing 'beloved' daughter-in-law Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis

King Charles has been seen for the first time since his daughter-in-law Princess Kate announced she is having treatment for cancer – something, which was discovered following major abdominal surgery earlier this year.

The King, who has also been diagnosed with cancer, was seen travelling to London from Windsor Castle in his car on Tuesday morning.

The sighting comes days after the monarch revealed how "proud" he was of his "beloved" daughter-in-law for sharing the news that she has cancer.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said that His Majesty is "so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did".

HELLO! understands that following their time in hospital together – both Charles and Kate were treated at The London Clinic earlier this year – the King has "remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks".

Both Charles and Camilla "will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time".

King Charles has been receiving treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer since early February after he was treated for an enlarged prostate. Since then, the monarch - who has continued with his work - has paused public-facing royal duties.

He is hoping to attend the royal family's traditional Easter Sunday service at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle alongside his wife, Queen Camilla.

However, it is expected that Buckingham Palace will make special arrangements for a much-reduced crowd.

A timeline of King Charles' recent health journey Wednesday 17th January - Buckingham Palace announces the King, 75, is to have treatment for a benign enlarged prostate and will be admitted to hospital in a few days. Thursday 25th January - The King carried out behind-the-scenes official duties at Sandringham House. The King arrives back in London from Norfolk ready for his treatment. Friday 26th January - The King is admitted to the London Clinic for treatment for an enlarged prostate and also visits Princess Kate, who is recovering in the same hospital. Monday 29th January - The King is discharged from hospital and waves at well-wishers. Wednesday 31st January - Camilla says the King is "getting on, doing his best" as she opened a Maggie's cancer support centre at the Royal Free Hospital in London. Sunday 4th February - The King and Queen attend church in Sandringham, with Charles waving at well-wishers. Monday 5th February - At 6pm, Buckingham Palace announces the King has a form of cancer - but not prostate cancer - and has started treatment as an outpatient. He will not carry out public-facing duties, but will carry on with behind-the-scenes state business and official papers.

HELLO!'s Online Royal Correspondent Danielle Stacey says: "It's understood that King Charles may attend a church service on Easter Sunday with a smaller royal turnout if his health allows it. "Charles has minimised his contact with larger crowds to reduce risks as he continues his cancer treatment."

She adds: "While we've seen the King conduct small audiences at Buckingham Palace, he's not attended any large-scale gathering since his diagnosis, such as the reception for Korean War Veterans last week, the Commonwealth Day service and the memorial for the late King Constantine in Windsor last month.

"Behind-the-scenes, the King is very much continuing with working through his daily red boxes."

Meanwhile, as previously stated by HELLO!, the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children will not attend next week's service .