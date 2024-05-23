Queen Mary models waist-cinching skirt as she pays subtle tribute to four children

Queen Mary of Denmark showed no sign of slowing down over the past few weeks with her packed schedule of royal events, even as she marked her 20th anniversary with her husband King Frederik.

Her most recent outing was at the Global Fashion Summit in Copenhagen, where she proved her style credentials in her elegant burgundy wrap blouse from Jesper Høvring, printed waist-cinching midi skirt and yellow Gianvito suede heels.

© Martin Sylvest Andersen Queen Mary made a stylish appearance at the Global Fashion Summit in Copenhagen

Her hair was styled in bouncy waves and she accessorised with a chunky gold necklace, which partially obscured her two sentimental chains. Mary's family may not have been present at the fashion event, but she made sure to keep them at the forefront of her mind with her necklaces.

© Martin Sylvest Andersen The Danish royal was pictured wearing her Julie Sandlau 18k gold medallion featuring her children's initials

She layered her Julie Sandlau 18K gold medallion featuring the initials of her four children Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine with her Halberstadt gold letter necklace with her husband Frederik's initial – both of which she has worn before.

For example, she stepped out in the diamond-studded pendant and the initial back in April at an event to mark Aalborg University's 50th anniversary.

© Patrick van Katwijk The couple share four children: Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine

Mary and Frederik's united front

Many have speculated that Mary's choice of jewellery could be a subtle way for her to show a united family front following rumours of King Frederik's close relationship with Mexican socialite Genoveva Casanova.

After pictures emerged of Frederik and Genoveva spending time together in Madrid in October 2023, she was quick to shut down rumours of infidelity.

"I flatly deny the statements that suggest a romantic relationship between Prince Frederick and me. Any statement of this type is not only completely untrue but also distorts the facts in a malicious manner," she said in a statement, according to Hola, while Frederik has not addressed the matter publicly.

However, Mary and Frederik have made several joint appearances since then, including on their wedding anniversary on 14 May.

Royal wedding anniversary

© HEIKO JUNGE The couple spend their 20th wedding anniversary at a gala dinner in Oslo, Norway

As well as marking the occasion in private, the couple spent the day carrying out a packed schedule of engagements as part of their two-day state visit to Norway.

They included a ceremony at Honnørbryggen in Oslo, a meeting with the Norwegian president, lunch at the royal palace, a visit to the Oslo Science City organisation and a state banquet at the palace.

For the latter, Mary and Frederik dressed to the nines in white-tie attire. The King donned his military uniform, while his wife wowed in a lavender gown by Birgit Hallstein, recycled from 2015, and the Pearl Poire tiara.

© Getty Images Frederik and Mary tied the knot on 14 May 2004 in Copenhagen, Denmark

Two decades earlier, Mary had a sparkling tiara moment as she walked down the aisle in a diamond heart and fleur-de-lis headpiece alongside her off-the-shoulder bridal gown designed by Uffe Frank.

The couple had met at the Slip Inn during the 2000 Olympics and they announced their engagement in October 2003.

