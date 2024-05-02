Princess Rajwa of Jordan displays blossoming baby bump in off-duty denim jumpsuit

Princess Rajwa is the name on every royal fans' lips right now as the beautiful Princess of Jordan is expecting her first child, who will be second in line to the throne if it's a boy.

Crown Prince Hussein's wife, 30, was spotted on Thursday on a shopping trip which was captured in a video shared by Alwakeel News on X (formerly known as Twitter).

© Alwakeel News / X Princess Rajwa was spotted shopping in Amman

Rajwa left a shopping centre in Jordan's capital city of Amman, looking casual in a light-wash denim jumpsuit that showed off her blossoming baby bump hich had rolled-up long sleeves, and a waist-tie with white trainers.

Her hair was worn in long luscious waves and she carried a lilac mini bag. The Princess was last seen in a set of official portraits which were captured to mark the expectant mother's 30th birthday.

© Royal Hashemite Court Princess Rajwa pictured on her 30th birthday

The Saudi Arabian-born Jordanian royal was seen re-wearing her dazzling bridal tiara which was tucked into her brunette locks that were styled in a pristine half-updo.

The royal oozed regal flair in an understated dark navy gown which had a Queen Anne neckline, upping the ante on her jewels when she chose to pair her tiara with a standout diamond necklace and stud earrings.

© Royal Hashemite Court Princess Rajwa pictured on her 30th birthday

In a second shot, the Princess changed into a midnight blue velvet gown which had an elegant bateau neckline, a cinched waistline with accentuated ruching, and a diamond buckle on the hip to match her stunning drop earrings.

To mark the occasion, her husband Prince Hussein, 29, posted a gorgeous photo to his official Instagram page. "I ask the Almighty to maintain the affection between us...I wish you all the best every year, my life partner," the future king penned. "May God continue to bless and nurture the bond between us. Happy Birthday Rajwa!".

The photo saw the happy couple enjoying a quiet night out where the Princess stunned in a burnt red shirt dress paired with the most opulent accessories.

She carried the Bottega Veneta 'Knot Intrecciato Gold Mesh Clutch', topping off her look with the statement 'Mouth and Eye' earrings by Schiaparelli which were accentuated by her dark hair being tied off her face.

© Shutterstock Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan are going to be parents

Rajwa's pregnancy was announced to the world via a statement released by the Royal Hashemite Court. "The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein are expecting their first baby this summer," the statement read.

© Getty Crown Prince Hussein and his Princess Rajwa are expecting their first baby

It continued: "The Royal Hashemite Court extends its sincere congratulations to Their Majesties King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al Abdullah on this occasion, and wishes Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein and Princess Rajwa good health and joy as they welcome their baby."

© Getty Rajwa married Crown Prince Hussein in June 2023

The couple's pregnancy announcement comes just 11 months after this picture-perfect wedding day. The former architect married her prince last June in an ethereal Elie Saab gown in the presence of royals from around the world including the Prince and Princess of Wales.