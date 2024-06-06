Duke of Westminster and 'glowing' fiancée Olivia Henson attend pre-wedding rehearsal in Chester - exclusive

Hugh Grosvenor, the 7th Duke of Westminster, and his fiancée Olivia Henson made a surprise appearance on the eve of their wedding as they attended a rehearsal at Chester Cathedral.

The bride and groom-to-be were joined by their bridal party as they arrived at the Grade I-listed building, showing little signs of pre-wedding nerves.

© James Whatling The Duke's sister Edwina was accompanied by page boys and flower girls

Olivia was dressed casually in a grey leopard print dress with matching leopard print trainers, and a silver crucifix necklace.

Hugh's sister Lady Edwina was also spotted walking into the cathedral with her children, presumed to be flower girls and page boys.

© James Whatling Edwina's husband Dan Snow, presenter and historian, was also spotted at the rehearsal

Preparations at Chester Cathedral

The low-key couple will say "I do" in a private ceremony starting at noon on Friday.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! ahead of the wedding, The Very Revd Dr Tim Stratford, who has been Dean of Chester since 2018, revealed it was "quite the decision" from the bride Olivia to hold the wedding at the cathedral, given her fiancé's strong links with the city and his family church.

"She has fallen in love with Chester," he added.

Vans filled with supplies arrive at Chester Cathedral for the Duke of Westminster's wedding

The Dean also noted how proud he was that the couple had chosen Chester Cathedral: "They could have chosen a remote island, but they chose here."

The wedding will be a Church of England ceremony, including readings that have been personally chosen by the couple.

WATCH: Who is billionaire, the Duke of Westminster?

Prince William's attendance

Around 400 guests are expected to attend the high-society wedding, including Prince William, who is a good friend of the groom and will be supporting him on the day as one of his ushers.

William's ten-year-old son Prince George, who is a godson of Hugh, was previously reported to be a pageboy although he is no longer expected to attend.

William missed the rehearsal as he was in France commemorating the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

LISTEN: Why Prince George is not expected to attend his godfather Duke of Westminster's wedding

Choosing Chester

Hugh and Olivia chose to marry at Chester Cathedral given the groom's long-standing association with the venue and its proximity to his family's ancestral seat, Eaton Hall, where the wedding reception will take place.

The couple are planning to relocate from London, where Olivia is based for her job at food company Belazu, to the north, although it's not known exactly where they will live yet.

The bride-to-be previously told Town & Country: "It's obviously a place where we will live, where we'll be building our lives together. And we're slowly transitioning to move up from London and be much more permanent here and really putting roots down. So actually, yes it was a really easy decision in the end."