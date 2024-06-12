Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Camilla reveals frustration with King Charles at latest royal outing
Queen Camilla jokes about 'nudging' King Charles from royal patronage

Her Majesty paid a visit to a "special" garden museum

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
3 minutes ago
The Queen has got her eyes on one of the King's patronages as she joked about nudging Charles from one of his roles as she visited a museum on Wednesday.

Camilla, 76, described London’s Garden Museum as “such a special place” as she made her third visit in just over 12 months to tour a new exhibition about the gardens associated with women from the famous Bloomsbury group of artists.

And in an impromptu speech, the Queen joked to guests, who included TV presenter and royal florist Shane Connolly: "I don't know how many visits I've paid here – quite a lot. I know my husband's patron but I might have to nudge him, I'd quite like to take that one away from him.

"It's such a special place that every time I'm asked, I just like to come back again and I think this wonderful exhibition celebrating women in garden(ing) is so important."

She added: "I'm so glad that you are celebrating all the women who are these great gardeners because we do love gardening, it's quite often the men who get celebrated and not the women, so I think you're doing a brilliant job here."

See more from Her Majesty's visit in the video below...

WATCH: The Queen jokes she wants to “nudge” the King from his position as patron of a museum

Both Charles and Camilla are green-fingered royals, who have long spoken about their love for gardening.

King Charles at Highgrove House © Getty
The King, pictured at Highgrove, has long shared an interest in gardening

After the visit, Alan Titchmarsh spoke about the Queen’s private home in Gloucestershire: "She’s a great gardener and I know that Ray Mill is a wonderful retreat for her with her own garden."

He added: "We would be very happy to have the Queen and the King as patron, either or both. We just love that she loves to come."

Queen Camilla sniffs flowers© Getty
The Queen smells a Mock Orange flower in a bouquet presented to her by Alan Titchmarsh

Meanwhile, Shane Connolly, who designed the flowers for Charles and Camilla's 2005 wedding and the coronation, said of the King and Queen: "It’s lovely because they’re both gardeners so we've got the most amazing support – a patron who's a gardener and his wife who comes to see us, so it’s absolutely fantastic.

"They get what this is about, and gardening is for everyone, it's not just for people who've got big estates, they realise that and this is a facility for people to come and see the therapy that a garden provides."

Camilla looks at a 17th tapestry during a visit to the Gardening Bohemia exhibition© Getty
Camilla looks at a 17th tapestry during a visit to the Gardening Bohemia exhibition

Camilla toured the exhibition, titled Gardening Bohemia: Bloomsbury Women Outdoors, which uses paintings, photographs and other objects to explore the gardens connected to writer Virginia Woolf, her sister the painter Vanessa Bell, garden designer and poet Vita Sackville-West and photographer Lady Ottoline Morrell.

The four women featured used their gardens as places of sanctuary where they could express their creativity and redefine ideas about domesticity and relationships.

